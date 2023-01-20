Read full article on original website
Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'
Tristan Thompson shares True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, son Theo, 12 months, with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady. The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True. The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2. "When...
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
Nick Lachey enjoyed a special milestone with his daughter this weekend. In photos shared by wife Vanessa Lachey on her Instagram story on Saturday, her Love Is Blind co-host shares a kiss with their 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn ahead of the pair going to a dance together. "First Daddy Daughter dance...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards’ Daughter Sophia Had a Fabulous Birthday Dinner & Gorgeous Cake (PICS)
RHOBH daughter Sophia Umansky had an epic gathering at her family’s Encino home. Capricorn season may have ended, but not without one final party in Kyle Richards’ household. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mom recently celebrated her daughter Sophia Umansky’s birthday by hosting a fabulous dinner at her Encino home.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Playing Mom to Her Baby Doll: Watch
Sterling Skye is already practicing her parenting skills. On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of adorable videos on her Instagram Stories of her 22-month-old daughter playing mom to her baby doll. Sterling, who wears a pair of tan and white checked pants and a white tee, sweetly cradles her...
4-Year-Old Kaavia James Wishes Her "Daddy" Dwyane Wade a Happy Birthday
Kaavia James and Gabrielle Union sent Dwyane Wade a heartwarming birthday message while he was miles away from home. On Jan. 17, the Proudly cofounder celebrated his 41st birthday in Paris with Zaire Wade, Richard Ingraham, Chris Johnson, Cory Smith, and more of his friends. Back at home, 4-year-old Kaavia filmed a video in honor of her dad's big day.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!
"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Her Mini in Identical Hairstyles: ‘Twinning Is Winning’
Gabrielle Union’s genes must have hit copy and paste when they made her daughter Kaavia James, because the 4-year-old is her mom’s mini-me! Kaavia already has her mom’s fiery spirit and sassy comebacks, and now, she has her exact hairstyle, too. You already know it’ll be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen!
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford’s grandson pays tribute to her late husband Frank in sweet football post
It's safe to say the Gifford family is having a ball as the New York Giants make an NFL playoff run. After the Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 16, Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law, Erika, shared a celebratory throwback carousel honoring the late Frank Gifford alongside her son, Frankie.
A Little Girl's Nightmare: Lisa Marie Presley Found Elvis Dead Hours After He Kissed Her Goodnight One Final Time
Elvis Presley's late daughter, Lisa Marie, was haunted by her famous father's passing decades ago after finding him dead shortly after he kissed her goodnight one final time, RadarOnline.com can reveal. As this outlet reported, Lisa Marie succumbed to her dad's fate, passing away suddenly last week after going into cardiac arrest at home. She was only 54 years old.Elvis' only child will be buried at Graceland alongside The King, her grandparents, and her son, Benjamin, this weekend. Now, RadarOnline.com can disclose Lisa Marie's last memory of her father before discovering his lifeless body in the bathroom of his famous...
BET
JuJu Castaneda Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child—See The Fabulous Way The Star Shared The News!
JuJu Castaneda is pregnant with her first child! The former Love & Hip Hop star shared the exciting baby news with a series of holiday-themed maternity photos on Instagram. “God’s Greatest Gift,” the soon-to-be mom captioned a cinematic video on Christmas Day that celebrated her pregnancy. She followed up her words with the hashtags #Blessing, #GreatestGift, #Motherhood, and #Thankful.
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
See Jessica Simpson Rock Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket At 42
Jessica Simpson shared the nostalgic post on Instagram.
Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with a Beach Photo
To some, it may be just another day...but to Gabriella Brooks, it's Liam Day!. Brooks took to her Instagram stories on Friday to pay tribute to her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on his 33rd birthday. The actress, 32, celebrated his special day on social media by posting a beachy photo of...
