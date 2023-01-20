ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mic

These Are The Best Deals On Amazon Right Now

Amazon is known for major sale days like Prime Day or Black Friday, but occasionally the site secretly slashes prices on popular products even when there is no deal event happening. To help you surface these sneaky deals our Amazon editors have curated the best deals happening right now, including a highly-rated robot vacuum that’s 60% off.
Footwear News

Rent the Runway Is Selling Second Hand Items on Amazon

Rent the Runway is selling its pre-worn clothing on Amazon via new partnership with the e-commerce giant. As of Thursday, the clothing rental service is selling hundreds of pre-worn items from almost 35 brands and a line of unworn designer products available for Amazon shoppers via Rent the Runway’s Design Collective, which produces proprietary items for Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway has partnered with ThredUp and Saks Off 5TH to sell off its second hand luxury items. The moves comes as the New-York fashion rental service looks to pick up its business after a lull in demand throughout the pandemic. In September,...
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Allrecipes.com

Where's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries? Trader Joe's vs. ALDI vs. Costco

Finding affordable groceries is becoming a bigger challenge every day with rising food prices, and it usually takes some shopping around to find the best deals. But it's another level of exhausting to check prices at multiple stores, whether you're filling up your tank with expensive gas to drive around or using up valuable hours hoofing everywhere on public transit. You might spend more money trying to find the best deals than actually saving money on them.
AOL Corp

Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan, and Now You Can Snag It for Just $13

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. It has 8,300 five-star ratings and comes in 27 different colors. Even though I lean into the occasional trend, the most worn items in my closet are always classics like a great pair of jeans, timeless riding boots, and simple cardigans that can easily complete an outfit (and add a little warmth). Recently, I’ve discovered I love wearing V-neck cardigans and sweaters the most, and, thanks to standout reviews from Amazon shoppers, I’m now eyeing this lightweight find that’s on sale in select colors for just $13.
Ty D.

Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?

Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
ConsumerAffairs

Amazon expanding Buy with Prime service by January 31

Though the holiday shopping rush may be over, Amazon says it is still working to make shopping easier and more convenient for Prime members. The company announced that it will expand its Buy with Prime service, which allows shoppers to make purchases with retailers outside of Amazon, while still getting many of the same perks of a Prime membership, like fast delivery and easy returns.

