Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Perjury trial of former NYPD detective Joseph Franco continues
NEW YORK -- Joseph Franco, a former NYPD detective, is on trial, accused of lying about witnessing drug deals to secure convictions.Prosecutors say the undercover narcotics detective exhibited a pattern of lying about what he saw to secure arrests, sending innocent people to jail and jeopardizing hundreds of cases.Franco, 50, sat in court Tuesday charged with six counts of perjury, five counts of official misconduct, and 15 counts of providing false documents to a public official.He is accused of falsely claiming he saw drug deals go down in three cases between 2017 and 2018.READ MORE: Opening statements begin in perjury trial...
