NEW YORK -- Joseph Franco, a former NYPD detective, is on trial, accused of lying about witnessing drug deals to secure convictions.Prosecutors say the undercover narcotics detective exhibited a pattern of lying about what he saw to secure arrests, sending innocent people to jail and jeopardizing hundreds of cases.Franco, 50, sat in court Tuesday charged with six counts of perjury, five counts of official misconduct, and 15 counts of providing false documents to a public official.He is accused of falsely claiming he saw drug deals go down in three cases between 2017 and 2018.READ MORE: Opening statements begin in perjury trial...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO