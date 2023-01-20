Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Hilda Davis Jennings, age 88, of Clinton
Hilda Davis Jennings, age 88, of Clinton passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2022, at her residence. Hilda was born August 8, 1934, in Pikeville, North Carolina. She graduated from Pikeville High School as Valedictorian and was the recipient of the Nathan Berger award as the most outstanding student of the year. She received her BA degree from the Women’s College of the University of North Carolina.
WYSH AM 1380
Angela Renee Purkey, age 57, of Clinton
Angela Renee Purkey, age 57, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center. She was born in Knoxville, TN on December 18, 1965, to Stanley and Diane Wade. Angela was a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. She loved her family, especially her granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her father Stanley Wade, grandparents Roy and Blondell Wade, Clarence and Robbie Weatherford.
WYSH AM 1380
Mary Elizabeth Martin Stair
Mary Elizabeth Martin Stair, born October 15, 1931, passed away January 19, 2023. She was met in heaven by her husband, Earl Thomas, grandchildren, Hayley Elizabeth and Phillip Martin, parents, sisters, brothers, and other family members. One of her last wishes, was for everyone to celebrate her passing because she...
WYSH AM 1380
Shirley Dean Inabinet, age 81
Shirley Dean Inabinet, age 81, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Groves in Oak Ridge. She was born in Madisonville, TN on April 20, 1941 to the late John Amos and Mary Elizabeth McKelvey Houston. Shirley was a member of Covenant Life Church. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by, brother Amos Houston and sisters Barbara Hagen and Wanda Houston. Shirley is survived by, sister Pat Byrd, brothers Joe Houston and Sam Houston , several nieces and nephews.
WYSH AM 1380
Former County Commissioner, teacher Hitchcock passes
Former Anderson County Commissioner Harry “Whitey” Hitchcock, who represented part of Oak Ridge during three terms, passed away on January 10th, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today. Hitchcock, who also spent several years as a high school science teacher, was 76. Hitchcock served on the County...
indherald.com
Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38
Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
wvlt.tv
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well. Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful...
WYSH AM 1380
Local Sports Update
Halls 79 Clinton 42…The Lady Devils seized control of the game early and pulled away for a victory that all but assures them the regular-season District championship. Lanee Carmichael scored 14 points to lead CHS (11-9, 3-2) on the road. Scott 49 Anderson County 18. Oak Ridge 65 Central...
WYSH AM 1380
ORPL announces restroom renovation project
(ORPL press release) Beginning February 1, 2023, Oak Ridge Public Library will begin renovations on the library’s public restrooms. These renovations will result in increased ADA accessibility, cleaner restrooms, and new fixtures. However, this means that from Feb.1 until the project’s completion, the public restrooms at the library will be inaccessible to patrons. Temporary restrooms will be on the premises for public use for the duration of the renovation project.
wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
WYSH AM 1380
State: AC Chancellor submits resignation, successor sought
State officials say that Anderson County’s first female Chancellor, M. Nichole “Nicki” Cantrell, is resigning at the end of the month. The reason for her departure remains unclear at this time, but a notification of the opening on the state’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission states that her resignation will go into effect on January 31st.
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
WATE
Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
wvlt.tv
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WBIR
Luca Ramirez, son of former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez, commits to Tennessee baseball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Class of 2024 first baseman and outfielder Luca Ramirez announced his commitment to Tennessee baseball on Saturday. He is the son of former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez. "I am insanely excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee," Ramirez said in...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
