WHO urges action after cough syrups linked to more than 300 child deaths
The World Health Organization has called for “immediate and concerted action” to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children - mainly aged under 5 - in the Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died...
African swine fever returns to Greece
Authorities in Greece have confirmed the presence of African swine fever in a wild boar near the northern border with Bulgaria. The World Organisation for Animal Health announced Monday the virus was found in a dead female wild boar on Jan. 18 in the Petritsio Municipal Unit of the Municipality of Sintiki Serres.
Hog slaughter running high
In recent weeks hog slaughter has been running above expectations. The heavy weight market hog inventory in USDA's December Hogs and Pigs report implied slaughter would be down 1.9% over the last eight weeks. Actual hog slaughter was down only 0.3%. The higher-than-predicted hog slaughter could be due to winter weather disrupting hog flow or more likely to a surplus of hogs relative to expectations.
