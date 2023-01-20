ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
fox7austin.com

Austin Pop Up Shop

If you're looking for new items to spice up your home, check out the Austin Pop Up Shop on Jan. 22. Austin-area interior designers will be showcasing decor, pottery, rugs, artwork and more available for sale at IDCO Studio in South Austin. Audrey Scheck with Audrey Scheck Designs joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow for a preview.
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Chilly today with widespread rain tomorrow

AUSTIN, Texas - The sunny and dry streak continues today and it's feeling like January. In fact some of the area is waking up in freezing territory. Grab the jacket before you head out. Even with a full day of sunshine it will be a struggle to reach the low 60s today.
KVUE

Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
CBS Austin

Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
austinmonthly.com

Meteorologist Allison Miller Busts a Move with Her Spirited “Dance Forecasts”

From historic freezes to triple-digit heat, Austin weather is consistently inconsistent—and often a source of stress. But local TV personality Allison Miller has found a way to spice up her daily forecasts for locals. In the last two years, the morning anchor and meteorologist for CBS Austin has gained popularity for posting “dance forecasts,” which she shares on social media (@allisonmillertv). From a “Jailhouse Rock”–themed shimmy on Elvis’ birthday to a sped-up remix of The Neighborhood’s “Sweater Weather” on a chilly day to Smash Mouth’s “Walking on the Sun” in the blazing summer, Miller’s popular forecasts add joy, humor, and rhythm into a normally mundane topic. Here, we caught up with Miller (who also moonlights as a dance instructor at the YMCA) to hear more about her festive forecasts.
fox7austin.com

Adult unconscious after motorcycle-vehicle crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An adult is unconscious after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in North Austin. ATCEMS reported the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at W. Parmer Lane and Tamayo Drive between W Anderson Mill Road and McNeil Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid the area...
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
CBS Austin

One dead, three injured in Round Rock crash, Palm Valley Blvd reopened

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A major roadway has reopened in Round Rock after a car crash left one woman dead and three others injured Monday afternoon. Round Rock Police said the call came in at around 3:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of East Palm Valley Blvd. This is just west of North A. W. Grimes Blvd. and in front of the H-E-B Plus! store.
fox7austin.com

Adult declared trauma alert after Southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been taken to the hospital and declared a trauma alert after a crash in Southeast Austin. ATCEMS responded to a T-bone crash at E. Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, where a person was reportedly pinned and unconscious. The...
The Daily South

Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Chose "Slower Pace" Of Texas Over Los Angeles

Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve belong to a growing number of celebrities who decided to trade in their Hollywood digs to raise their families in the South. The Padaleckis, who met on the set of the cult TV show Supernatural, currently reside in Austin with their three children and three dogs. The couple relocated from Los Angeles to the Texas capital in 2010, and purchased their current home in 2012—long before Covid pushed a wave of stars from California to Texas.
