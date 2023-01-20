Read full article on original website
GV Wire
City Hall Gets 10 Times as Many Calls on Potholes. What’s the Repair Plan?
The recent onslaught of atmospheric rivers has made driving some Fresno streets a test in avoiding potholes. Calls to City Hall about potholes on Fresno’s 1,767 miles of streets have increased 10 times after the punishing series of storms, city spokeswoman Sontaya Rose told GV Wire on Monday. “Crews...
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
Communities near Millerton Lake until boil water notice due to recent storms
The state's water resources board sent out the notice on Friday to residents in Bella Vista, Brighton Crest, and Renaissance at Bella Vista.
DA: 85-year-old denied parole in 1975 double murder in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole was denied for the 19th time in the case of an 85-year-old man who is serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran for a double murder that took place in Tulare County almost 50 years ago. Court documents say on Feb. 28, 1975, 85-year-old […]
GV Wire
Groups Come Together to Combat Rise in Local Hate Incidents
A neo-Nazi group scheduling a “meet and greet” in Fresno. Attacks on Asians and members of the LGBTQ+ community. A community’s opposition to renaming their valley to remove an ethnic slur. Hate has many faces and many variations, and a new group is determined to rally community...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County taking security steps following fraud incident this month
A recent fraud incident which cost Kings County nearly $85,000 was unusual in its sophistication, and came at a time when the Department of Finance was vulnerable, county Director of Finance Jim Erb said this week. Erb said that as a result, the county has taken steps including verification and...
GV Wire
Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker
Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
Hanford Sentinel
Local authors sign books, swap stories at weekend event
Bob Peden and Arianne Wing were just two of the many local authors who showed up at the Kings Library in Hanford Saturday to talk about and sign copies of their latest books. Wing, author of “Disturbing the Dust,” talked to visitors at her table about the history of China Alley and the Chinese community in Hanford.
Hanford Sentinel
After Madera’s hospital closure, could others follow?
In Madera County, one-fifth of residents live in poverty and many don’t have health insurance. The last thing this largely rural, Latino-majority part of the San Joaquin Valley needed was for its only general hospital to close its doors. But years of financial struggles forced 106-bed Madera Community Hospital...
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
Hanford Sentinel
Woman sentenced to 9 years for setting fire to Taoist Temple Museum in Hanford's China Alley
A transient woman charged with arson in a fire that damaged the Taoist Temple Museum in China Alley in May 2021, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for setting the fire and unrelated crimes. Maxine Montenegro, who pleaded no contest, was sentenced on Jan. 6 and ordered by...
KMJ
Local Foothill Community Trapped, Only Way Out Is Blocked By Storm-created Stream
TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A small community in the Tollhouse foothills is now trapped after recent storms blocked its only exit. “I’m hoping that somebody will hear this and see this and offer us any type of help,” said Jessie Skelton, who shares what 32 families have been dealing with, including hers.
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
thesungazette.com
Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance
TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
Road reopens after water main break in west central Fresno
Brawley Avenue has reopened after a water main break flooded the road Saturday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
Victim of anti-Asian harassment in Fresno reflects on experience as hate crimes rise statewide
A little over a year ago, a Fresno man was at a local restaurant with his wife eating breakfast when they became targets of racial harassment.
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
Man arrested in Corcoran after allegedly peeping into windows, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a resident, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue regarding a man who allegedly entered a home, exposed himself to the resident, and fled the scene. Officers say they […]
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
