Hanford, CA

GV Wire

Groups Come Together to Combat Rise in Local Hate Incidents

A neo-Nazi group scheduling a “meet and greet” in Fresno. Attacks on Asians and members of the LGBTQ+ community. A community’s opposition to renaming their valley to remove an ethnic slur. Hate has many faces and many variations, and a new group is determined to rally community...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Local authors sign books, swap stories at weekend event

Bob Peden and Arianne Wing were just two of the many local authors who showed up at the Kings Library in Hanford Saturday to talk about and sign copies of their latest books. Wing, author of “Disturbing the Dust,” talked to visitors at her table about the history of China Alley and the Chinese community in Hanford.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

After Madera’s hospital closure, could others follow?

In Madera County, one-fifth of residents live in poverty and many don’t have health insurance. The last thing this largely rural, Latino-majority part of the San Joaquin Valley needed was for its only general hospital to close its doors. But years of financial struggles forced 106-bed Madera Community Hospital...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance

TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
TULARE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
FRESNO, CA

