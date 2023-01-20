ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Weight Loss Drugs Trending With Billionaires and Celebrities Are About to Enter More American Homes

By Barbara Collins,CNBC
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Tesla, Microsoft, Southwest and others report earnings this week. Baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories is under federal investigation. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $2 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Hanging on.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period

CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy