South Carolina State

Governor orders flags lowered on Friday to honor Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

By Sophie Brams
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Friday in remembrance of former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr., who died Monday at age 95 .

Funeral to be held Friday for Arthur Ravenel Jr.

The order states that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Jan. 20 “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”

The Governor requested that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of the state be adjusted in accordance as well.

Ravenel represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. He died Monday at the age of 95.

WSPA 7News

