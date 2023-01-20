ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

A nice Tuesday before wind and rain invade Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returned to most areas Monday afternoon after a grey, gloomy morning. Much of our Tuesday looks good before yet another system arrives Tuesday night. Fair skies continue into much of Tuesday before our next weathermaker gets here Tuesday night. Expect this one to bring...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Future brides attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brides looking for their “Big Fat Kentucky Wedding,” has the opportunity to attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo at the Knicely Conference Center. Brides were able to tour over 90 vendors, ranging from catering, dresses, and health groups to ensure the bride looks her best on her big day.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crews repairing sinkholes on Freeport Road

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are working to repair part of Freeport Road due to multiple sinkholes. According to a post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport Road will be closed from the intersection of Louisville Road (31W) through the 2000 block of Freeport Road. The closure...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protest local restaurant

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Residents return back to Metcalfe Health Care Center. The latest news and weather. Russellville PD investigates thefts at car dealership. Updated: 10 hours ago. The latest news and weather. More details emerge on the stabbing at Southern Lanes. Updated: 10...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Injury riddled Hilltoppers fall to Charlotte

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An injury riddled WKU Hilltopper team fell to Charlotte 75-71 in Diddle Arena on Saturday night. WKU was without the nation’s leading shot blocker Jamarion Sharp on Saturday night. Additionally, sixth year senior starting guard Luke Frampton suffered a knee injury less than three minutes into the game and was unable to return. Out two starters, the injuries proved too much to overcome as the Hilltoppers fell to Charlotte in a heartbreaking 75-71 loss in E.A. Diddle Arena.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Rail Cars Overturn In Pembroke

Two rail cars overturned near Main Street in Pembroke after a brake problem Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say two cars being stored in the area had a brake issue and the derailer kept them off the main track near the intersection of Main Street in Pembroke. No roadways...
PEMBROKE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Newton Chevrolet of Russellville burglarized, 5 vehicles stolen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Russellville business. According to Russellville Police Department, Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized Sunday morning. Police say several subjects broke into the business and took keys to multiple vehicles. At least five vehicles were stolen along with extensive...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was January 17, when the BG Freedom Walkers protested the invitation for former sergeant Jonathan Mattingly to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky. Reports circulated that the event had been rescheduled, but the NAACP says...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

