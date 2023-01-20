Read full article on original website
A nice Tuesday before wind and rain invade Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returned to most areas Monday afternoon after a grey, gloomy morning. Much of our Tuesday looks good before yet another system arrives Tuesday night. Fair skies continue into much of Tuesday before our next weathermaker gets here Tuesday night. Expect this one to bring...
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected overnight, some potentially severe
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will move across the Mid State. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated spin-up tornado will be possible, especially west of I-65, before midnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area...
You get a line, I'll get a pole - go with us to Grab, Kentucky
Grab-a-Hook Grill & Pay Lake is located in a little corner of Green County, called Grab. At Grab-a-Hook you can eat breakfast, lunch or dinner, fish, hang out and even shoot some pool. After talking to the owner it's clear that they pride themselves on being a place the entire family can hang out together.
Future brides attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brides looking for their “Big Fat Kentucky Wedding,” has the opportunity to attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo at the Knicely Conference Center. Brides were able to tour over 90 vendors, ranging from catering, dresses, and health groups to ensure the bride looks her best on her big day.
Crews repairing sinkholes on Freeport Road
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are working to repair part of Freeport Road due to multiple sinkholes. According to a post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport Road will be closed from the intersection of Louisville Road (31W) through the 2000 block of Freeport Road. The closure...
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protest local restaurant
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protest local restaurant

Residents return back to Metcalfe Health Care Center. Russellville PD investigates thefts at car dealership.
Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
Injury riddled Hilltoppers fall to Charlotte
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An injury riddled WKU Hilltopper team fell to Charlotte 75-71 in Diddle Arena on Saturday night. WKU was without the nation’s leading shot blocker Jamarion Sharp on Saturday night. Additionally, sixth year senior starting guard Luke Frampton suffered a knee injury less than three minutes into the game and was unable to return. Out two starters, the injuries proved too much to overcome as the Hilltoppers fell to Charlotte in a heartbreaking 75-71 loss in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Two Rail Cars Overturn In Pembroke
Two rail cars overturned near Main Street in Pembroke after a brake problem Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say two cars being stored in the area had a brake issue and the derailer kept them off the main track near the intersection of Main Street in Pembroke. No roadways...
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
Luke Frampton suffers torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU sixth year guard Luke Frampton suffered a torn ACL in the Hilltoppers loss against Charlotte this past Saturday. Frampton went down two minutes into the game and did not return. Frampton started in all 20 games this season. He averaged 9.5 points a game...
VIDEO: 12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place Jan 28
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame will take place this weekend. On Jan 27, a recognition of the class of 2023 will start the events for the weekend. It will occur between the girls’ and boys’ home games versus Greenwood at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
Newton Chevrolet of Russellville burglarized, 5 vehicles stolen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Russellville business. According to Russellville Police Department, Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized Sunday morning. Police say several subjects broke into the business and took keys to multiple vehicles. At least five vehicles were stolen along with extensive...
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was January 17, when the BG Freedom Walkers protested the invitation for former sergeant Jonathan Mattingly to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky. Reports circulated that the event had been rescheduled, but the NAACP says...
