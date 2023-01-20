ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Sunshine: No. 24 CU Buffs women look to continue hot streak in Bay Area

By Chris Schmaedeke
 3 days ago
Colorado head coach JR Payne, foreground, and assistant coach Toriano Towns direct players in the final seconds of overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

The University of Colorado women's basketball team heads out on the road after entering the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.

Coach JR Payne's Buffs (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) will face off with California Friday before another ranked showdown with No. 3 Stanford Sunday.

"I think most of us that have been in this league long enough that every team in this conference is dangerous," Payne said. "I honestly think that Cal is one of the most dangerous teams in the league. They've been so close [to winning]. They were in a two-point game against Stanford with a minute to go. They led UCLA down to the wire. I think both teams will be tough, but when you play great teams every night in this league, you feel prepared for anybody."

The Buffs jumped into the Top 25 poll after wins over then-No. 8 Utah and then-No. 14 Arizona at home. CU's appearance in the rankings in back-to-back seasons marks the first time since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Friday's game is set for a 12:30 p.m. tip at Haas Pavilion. Sunday's game at Stanford gets underway at 3 p.m. Both games will be on the Pac-12 Network and Colorado Radio Networks.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

