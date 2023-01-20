ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wxxinews.org

Dr. David Nash on his book, "How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare"

Dr. David Nash is one of the country's leading experts on health care quality and patient safety. He'll be a guest of the University of Rochester Medical Center Monday night to speak about his book, “How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare.” In the book, he and his co-author analyze the U.S. health care system's response to the pandemic using the approach of investigating an airplane crash.
wxxinews.org

Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died

Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died. The announcement was made by the current Bishop, Salvatore Matano, early on Sunday morning. Matano said that Clark died in his room early Sunday morning at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse, following a period of declining health. Clark was 85. It...
wxxinews.org

Rochester Police investigate a homicide in the city's east end

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide in the city’s East End. RPD says at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers were at the intersection of East Ave. and Lawrence St. when they heard multiple gunshots ring out from the intersection of East Ave. and North Union St. When police...
