Father of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he's being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas — Jami Burns, the grandmother accused of taking off with her two grandchildren during a supervised Child Protective Services visit, was arraigned at the Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon. She and her son, Justin Burns, face kidnapping charges. McKinney police announced Sunday that the two girls...
Fort Worth's top cop shares what led to one of his officers shooting a domestic violence suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas — Red and blue police lights lit up a south Fort Worth neighborhood Saturday afternoon following gunfire from an officer. They used crime scene tape and their squad cars to block traffic in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes eventually...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above mentions that the suspects and victims are students at Paschal High School. Officials confirmed that the suspects did not attend the school. Fort Worth police say they've arrested three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the...
'He was my rock': Mother of 17-year-old killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — We're learning more about the teenager who was killed in a shooting outside of a Whataburger in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Whataburger on West Berry Street, across from Paschal High School.
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
Florida man and woman plead guilty to robbing multiple banks across DFW; one sentenced to more than 11 years
DALLAS — A Florida duo traveled to North Texas with the intention of robbing multiple banks across Dallas-Fort Worth, officials say. Now, one has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison, and the other is awaiting their fate. Thomas Joseph Banno, 54, pleaded guilty in August...
2 students arrested after guns, drugs found in backpacks at high school in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two students were arrested Friday after police found two guns and drugs during an administrative search of the students’ backpacks, according to Arlington police. The Arlington Police Department (APD) said it was notified by staff at Bowie High School at 8 a.m. on Friday, and...
Fort Worth police officer shoots man after responding to domestic disturbance call, chief says
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police (FWPD) responded Saturday to an officer-involved shooting, department officials confirmed to WFAA. FWPD said the incident happened at 4900 block of Rutland Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, which is adjacent to Rutland Avenue. The shooting happened on Rutland Avenue, police said.
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
AMBER Alert issued for two McKinney girls last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas — A 60-year-old woman is accused of taking her two granddaughters, and the girls' father is in custody on kidnapping charges after the children were last seen during a Child Protective Services-supervised visit Thursday evening, police said. The incident prompted an AMBER Alert early Friday. Jessica Burns,...
Two teens shot -- one killed -- in front of Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Friday afternoon shooting in front of a Whataburger in Fort Worth, police said. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the fast food burger chain's parking lot...
McKinney man accused of killing 8-year-old son had told wife they should die, affidavit says
MCKINNEY, Texas — Warning: The following article contains graphic language and descriptions. A North Texas man accused of killing his eight-year-old son had told his wife multiple times earlier that day that his family should die, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA. Subramanian Ponnazhakan, 39, is...
Girls missing from McKinney found, AMBER Alert canceled; family says they are safe
MCKINNEY, Texas — Two missing girls who were last seen in McKinney on Thursday evening have been found safe, authorities said Sunday evening. More information about where they were found and other circumstances of their location were not yet confirmed. The Texas Department of Public Safety's AMBER Alert for...
Vulture dies in 'unusual' circumstances at Dallas Zoo, officials say
DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo announced one of the endangered vultures in its Wilds of Africa habitat died over the weekend and that zoo officials alerted the Dallas Police Department, calling the death "unusual." "The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be...
Defense attorneys for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean files motion for new trial
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The defense team for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean has filed a new motion calling for a new trial. Dean’s defense attorney Bob Gill filed the motion on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to court documents. The motion reads, “the defendant in this case...
WATCH: Body-worn camera footage shows DPD officer saving unresponsive toddler in McDonald's drive-thru
DALLAS, Texas — Call it luck. Call it coincidence. But sometimes, angels are in the right place at the right time. That was the case last Tuesday at about 11:04 p.m. at a Dallas McDonald's restaurant. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that Sr. Corporal Sergio Perez was in...
Affidavit: Missing Collin County woman recently learned man she was dating was married; vehicle found burned
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a Collin County woman who has been missing for a week. An arrest warrant for a man suspected of kidnapping her reveals more about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Kayla Kelley, 33, was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023, by...
Kayla Kelley identified as body found near home of kidnapping suspect, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A female body found not too far from the home of the suspect in the case of the missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley has been identified as Kelley, officials confirmed Thursday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified Kelley, 33, though her cause of...
UNT behavioral expert weighs in on deadly gun violence trends involving young suspects
FORT WORTH, Texas — Vashunte Settles and her family never expected to experience the kind of grief they are living with now after a very unexpected death. The Dallas mother is urging other people to do whatever it takes to protect their children from gun violence. She just lost her son.
16-year-old girl found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Dallas creek, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek in Oak Cliff on Monday. And her family is looking for answers. The girl, identified as Venus Rodriguez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, police said.
