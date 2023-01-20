No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO