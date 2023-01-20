ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Melissa
3d ago

Now, they are concerned. They should have been concerned in 2017. It was horrible then. But, they didn't have anyone to blame but themselves.

Row Jimmy
3d ago

Finally, Philly getting recognition it deserves nationally. If you support Kenney and Krasner, you are part of the problem.

Paula O'connor
3d ago

Yes, its gotten much worse, especially down K@A. But that's been the norm down there for a couple of decades. Where was all of the concern then? All of this sudden concern is simply another republican political stunt.

The Trace

Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Killed By Hit-Run SUV In Philadelphia

A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. The woman was struck by a silver SUV that continued east on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m., ​officer Eric McLaurin said. She was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
