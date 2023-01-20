Read full article on original website
Melissa
3d ago
Now, they are concerned. They should have been concerned in 2017. It was horrible then. But, they didn't have anyone to blame but themselves.
Row Jimmy
3d ago
Finally, Philly getting recognition it deserves nationally. If you support Kenney and Krasner, you are part of the problem.
Paula O'connor
3d ago
Yes, its gotten much worse, especially down K@A. But that's been the norm down there for a couple of decades. Where was all of the concern then? All of this sudden concern is simply another republican political stunt.
Philadelphia’s Chinatown celebrates the ‘Year of the Rabbit’ amid rising Asian hate, ‘76 Place’ disagreements
Thousands welcomed the “Year of the Rabbit” this weekend during Lunar New Year celebrations in Philadelphia’s Chinatown. The streets were packed Sunday with families celebrating the occasion, with fireworks and dancing lions to complete the scene that started at the corner of 10th and Spring St.. Volunteer...
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users
An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
Alligator owner who abandoned and stashed reptile in container is identified: 'Posing as good Samaritans'
The "good Samaritan" who called New Jersey authorities about a suspicious storage container that held an alligator was found to be responsible for the animal's abandonment.
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
Hit-and-run crashes hours apart kill woman in South Philadelphia, man riding bike in Kensington
Police are investigating two separate deadly hit-and-runs within the span of three hours Sunday night in Philadelphia.
Biden Docs: White House requested FBI search that uncovered latest batch of classified documents
President Biden's lawyers requested the Friday search of Biden's residence that uncovered a fourth batch of classified documents, according to media reports.
Biden Docs: DOJ prosecutors weighing search of Biden's Rehoboth home
Justice Department prosecutors are reportedly considering requests to search President Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach after more classified documents were found in Wilmington.
Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol station
A tragic incident occurred at a Philadelphia petrol station on the night when a man was killed during a robbery. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was an employee at the petrol station and was working at the time of the incident.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
More classified documents found at Biden's home week after White House said search was 'complete'
The White House previously emphasized a search of President Joe Biden's home was 'complete' but additional classified documents were found by the FBI on Friday.
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Philadelphia faith leaders organize to advocate for reparations, official blames poverty on 'White supremacy'
A Philadelphia course put on by the city brought faith leaders together to advocate for reparations and discuss the root causes of poverty.
philadelphiaweekly.com
The Tragedy of 1844: Nativist Riots in Philadelphia & the Consequences of Xenophobia
The Philadelphia nativist riots of 1844 were part of a larger wave of riots that swept through American cities in the 1830s and 1840s. The riots were driven by ethnic and religious tensions, economic competition, political ambition, and the fear of the “other.”. Nativist leaders used the issue of...
Biden's classified documents: Box of 'important docs' reportedly seen in open at president's Wilmington home
Hunter Biden's laptop contained a picture of a box with “important docs + photos" that was taken at President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home.
Woman Killed By Hit-Run SUV In Philadelphia
A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. The woman was struck by a silver SUV that continued east on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m., officer Eric McLaurin said. She was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.
billypenn.com
Can Republicans maintain a foothold in Philly? With the Working Families Party rising, it won’t be easy
Four years after Republicans gave up one of their two seats on City Council to a progressive challenger, they’re fighting not to lose another. For decades the GOP held both at-large positions reserved for non-majority parties, in addition to one or two district Council seats. But Kendra Brooks of...
