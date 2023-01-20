ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Man Survived 24 Days Adrift at Sea by Eating Ketchup

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUg3A_0kLSBsbj00
Grant V. Faint/Getty

A man who spent weeks lost at sea survived by eating ketchup and seasoning before being rescued, the Colombian navy announced Wednesday. Elvis Francois, 47, said he had been carrying out repairs to his sailboat near the island of Saint Martin in the Caribbean in December when bad weather dragged his vessel out to sea. His lack of navigational knowhow reportedly prevented him getting back to shore. “I had no food,” Francois said in a video shared by the Colombian navy. “It was just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder and Maggi [stock cubes], so I mixed it up with some water.” Francois, from the island nation of Dominica, spent 24 days adrift before he was found about 120 nautical miles off the coast of Colombia after a plane noticed the word “help” written on the hull of his boat.

Read it at CNN

Comments / 6

Related
TheDailyBeast

Couple Survives Three Days at Sea—on a Paddleboard

A couple who ventured out to an Australian island for a “wilderness experience” got much more than they bargained for when they found themselves swept out to sea on paddleboards. The couple, said to be from Brisbane, had spent three days floating in shark-infested waters when they were finally spotted by a boater who noticed them “treading water,” The Guardian reports. “They just collapsed, they could hardly move. They were just absolutely buggered, the pair of them,” Lorne Benussi, the boater who rescued them, was quoted as saying. He said he’d heard screams for help and looked out into the...
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Farmer, 19, stuffed apples into ex's car exhaust after he dumped her

Slide 1 of 6: A farmer stuffed apples into an ex lover's car exhaust and scrawled inappropriate words on his garden gate after vowing revenge when he broke off their on-off fling. Melanie Meigh (pictured), 19, vandalized Jack McMahon's vehicle with spray paint and also let his tires down after she had earlier warned him: 'I hope you like your car.' Mr McMahon dashed home from work following a tip off to find Meigh on the doorstep of his home in Tarporley, Cheshire, UK, and warning him her family from London were 'on the way up.'
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy