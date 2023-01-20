ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Need2Know: January 20, 2023

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03thPB_0kLSBpxY00

Singer David Crosby has died, actor Julian Sands is missing, and actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Here is everything you Need2Know for Friday, January 20, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Good2Know: Resale Value of Luxury Bags Fall & Taco Bell Brings Back Wings

Inflation and recession fears are pushing consumers to spend less, and it's having ripple effects on the market for secondhand goods. A new report from luxury reseller The RealReal found that handbag resale prices plunged 20 percent for Louis Vuitton, 17 percent for Gucci, 10 percent for Hermès, and 9 percent for Chanel in the past three months. The retailer said the trend started in the fall of 2022, even as the resale market overall was red-hot with demand.
Cheddar News

State Dems Seek to Bar Jan. 6 Insurrectionists From Holding Office

"By Maysoon KhanDemocratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it.New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among states where proposed legislation would prohibit anyone convicted of participating in an insurrection from holding public office or a position of public trust, such as becoming a police officer.While the bills vary in scope, their aim is similar.“If you’ve tried to take down our government through violent means, in no way should you be part...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheddar News

US Reaches Debt Limit, Treasury Department Enacts Extraordinary Measures

"The U.S. has surpassed its $31.4 trillion debt limit, leading the Treasury Department to implement extraordinary measures.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congressional leadership Thursday morning that she would begin implementing stopgap options to keep the government funded and avoid default. However, she has stressed the measures can only be used for a limited amount of time, likely through June.Yellen has said it’s critical Congress act in a timely manner, warning that failure to address the debt ceiling would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy."I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote in Thursday’s letter to congressional leaders.Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are looking to use the additional time to negotiate with Democrats; they are hoping to cut spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. But, Democrats are so far refusing to make concessions."It is something that should be done without concessions. We should not be negotiating around it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. "It is the basic duty of Congress to get that done.""
Cheddar News

Crypto Lender Genesis Declares Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

"Joining the ranks of fallen crypto firms BlockFi and FTX, Genesis on Friday morning announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company, owned by Barry Silbert's venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG), froze customer redemptions late last year after the collapse of FTX. In the company's words, the restructuring will "achieve a global resolution to maximize value for all clients and stakeholders and strengthen its business for the future."“While we have made significant progress refining our business plans to remedy liquidity issues caused by the recent extraordinary challenges in our industry, including the default of Three Arrows Capital...
Cheddar News

Automakers Drive Toward Customization in Electric Car Overhaul

"With automakers committed to overhauling their fleets with electric vehicles, some are looking toward customization to separate themselves from the competition and to attract consumers.Volkswagen, the German manufacturer is rolling out its first fully electric sedan with the Volkswagen ID.7. The car stands out with its electrical paint job that allows an owner to customize its color and glow, which is best seen at night.Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, told Cheddar News that customization will be critical in the future of electric cars."There's less and less that you [ can do] to differentiate yourself so you need to look for what other features and ways that people and brands can differentiate themselves from each other," he said.BMW also revealed a concept car, the iVision Dee,  that has electrically powered paint which allows an owner to create custom patterns and looks of their own.For Volkswagen, pairing customization with an optimal ride is essential. The I.D.7 has a range of 435 miles. The series production version is set to go into production in Q2."
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: 'Your Honor,' '90s Revival, 'Strange World' & More

"Need a streaming break this weekend? Cheddar recommends a crime drama starring Bryan Cranston, a sequel series to 'That '70s Show,' an overlooked Disney family adventure, a horror flick generating some buzz, a modern film noir classic, and the mysterious and ooky Addams Family.Your Honor: S2 - Showtime Picked by Reporter Lawrence BantonSo the return of Bryan Cranston in the second season of Showtime's Your Honor definitely caught me off guard this past weekend. Nonetheless, I am ecstatic to say the least. If you haven't watched the first season, stop reading right now and go watch! This second season will explore...
WISCONSIN STATE
Cheddar News

Death Toll in Monterey Park, CA Mass Rises to 11

"The death toll in the Monterey Park, California mass shooting has climbed to 11 after a person succumbed to their injuries on Monday.Huu Can Tran, 72, carried out the heinous shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Saturday before attempting to attack a second location shortly after. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said over 42 rounds from a high capacity handgun were found at the scene.Tran died on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot after an hours-long standoff with police.Initial speculation suggested that the shooting could have been racially motivated as it took place in a predominantly Asian neighborhood during...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy