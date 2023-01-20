ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Vigil For Fallen Baltimore Police Officer To Move Forward After Being Previously Canceled

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Keona Holley Photo Credit: NYPDCHAPLAINS/ TWITTER

A vigil honoring a fallen Baltimore police officer will be held after being rescheduled due to weather, authorities announce.

A vigil for Keona Holley, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Dec. 2021, will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, announce Baltimore officials.

The vigil honoring Holley's life and legacy was originally scheduled for Dec. 2022, but was moved due to inclement weather.

The vigil will be held in the Intersection of Hazel Street and Pennington Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

