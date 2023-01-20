Vigil For Fallen Baltimore Police Officer To Move Forward After Being Previously Canceled

Keona Holley Photo Credit: NYPDCHAPLAINS/ TWITTER

A vigil honoring a fallen Baltimore police officer will be held after being rescheduled due to weather, authorities announce.

A vigil for Keona Holley, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Dec. 2021, will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, announce Baltimore officials.

The vigil honoring Holley's life and legacy was originally scheduled for Dec. 2022, but was moved due to inclement weather.

The vigil will be held in the Intersection of Hazel Street and Pennington Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

