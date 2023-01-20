ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Woman arrested in New Year's Day murder investigation; bystander sought

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0LIo_0kLSBRyE00

A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the case of a homicide resulting from a fight New Year’s Day.

About 4 p.m. Jan. 1, Sparks patrol officers responded to Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard after reports of a fight.

“When they arrived, suspect Suzanne Ehlers was sitting on the chest and neck area of the unresponsive victim Kim Rohr,” Sparks police said in a news release.

Rohr was transported to a hospital where she was declared dead nine days later.

Ehlers was released the night of the fight “in order for detectives to complete a more thorough investigation,” the news release said.

Police said that after further investigation, they determined “Ehlers was the primary physical aggressor and ultimately choked Rohr and sat on her chest for a prolonged period of time until Rohr ultimately died of asphyxiation.”

Police also released a photo of a bystander at the bus stop. He had no involvement in what happened, but detectives are requesting assistance in identifying him in order to learn what he may have witnessed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k37oD_0kLSBRyE00

Anyone with information is asked to the Sparks police non-emergency dispatch number at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Woman arrested in New Year's Day murder investigation; bystander sought

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Police Seek Man in Armed Robbery at Smoke Shop in Sparks

Sparks Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a smoke shop on G Street early Sunday evening. Police say the suspect, who had a gun, demanded money from the cashier at the Yum Yum Vapor & Head Shop just after 6:15 p.m. Police say the man got...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dayton man arrested after allegedly firing shots among houses

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dayton man Sunday for allegedly firing shots from a handgun while walking around the Quail Ridge subdivision. Melvin Dewayne Cantrell, 39, was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of brandishing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner,...
DAYTON, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Pair of accused vandals captured after chase

Two young men who were suspects in a reported case of vandalism were arrested after a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, Nevada for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies arrived, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane. Deputies conducted an investigation, processed the scene and began searching the area for the suspects.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Sparks

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North McCarran and Nicholas Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Police tell us both the driver and pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man receives combined sentence of 15 years for two felony convictions

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 47-year-old Reno man was sentenced to a combined 15 years for a pair of felony convictions. Jeremy Robert Daniels' first arrest came from a Reno Police Department (RPD) investigation of a domestic incident in June 2020, where the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun based on a prior conviction. Daniels then pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of attempt to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and sentenced to an underlying term of 18 to 60 months and placed on probation.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley

Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
STATELINE, NV
mynews4.com

Reno police searching for missing elderly man

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with finding a missing elderly man. Seventy-seven-year-old Robert Robbins was last seen leaving his assisted living home on Jan. 14. He is described as a white man, 5'10, 190 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hat and black and blue jacket.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One person shot in Reno robbery

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robbery on Vine St. and W. 5th St. led to a shooting in Reno Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17. Reno Police Departments officials said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California

(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County

Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
2news.com

Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years

Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Lawyer for Former Sparks Fire Chief Demands $441,000+ in Damages

The former Sparks fire chief is demanding more than $441,000 after his lawyer says he was unfairly fired from his position. Mark Lawson was approved to be fire chief on November 28, but then resigned after the City learned Lawson was being charged with ‘serious criminal charges' in a now deleted YouTube video.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy