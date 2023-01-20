ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

27 First News

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

High-speed chase ends with crash in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed police chase in Belmont County ended with a crash but no reported injuries along Crescent Road in St. Clairsville on Monday afternoon. St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz confirmed they have three in custody and one person is still missing. St. Clairsville police...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Missing Jefferson County brothers found safe

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The two brothers from Jefferson County who were reported missing earlier this week have been located. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Gavyn Frey and 17-year-old Noah Frey reported to authorities in Steubenville. Officials say they are both safe.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Motorist Seriously Injured Following Crash in Lawrence County

A New Castle man was seriously injured following a one vehicle crash that occurred earlier this weekend in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 22-year-old Shane Cardella was traveling on Enon Road in North Beaver Township just after 2am on Saturday (January 21st) when he lost control of his pickup.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
sciotovalleyguardian.com

FirstEnergy makes upgrades to high-voltage lines in eastern Ohio

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — American Transmission Systems, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to the company’s high-voltage transmission lines in Carroll and Columbiana counties. FirstEnergy says this is just the beginning of a 64-mile transmission line project. A spokesperson said that approximately...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

New evidence-gathering equipment to help Columbiana County

When the Columbiana County Sheriff's office is called to a crime scene, every minute counts. Once they leave the scene, there's no guarantee precious evidence will be there when they return. "If you don't have a suspect identified in that first 48 hours, it becomes a lot less solvable," Columbiana...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Crash blocks traffic on State Route 422 in Lawrence County

A two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon closed the eastbound lane of Route 422 near Living Treasures Wild Animal Park for at least a half-hour. The crash, which happened at about 4:30 p.m., occurred near the intersection of Route 422 and Fox Lane in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Part of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio brothers reported missing

Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

