27 First News
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
WTOV 9
High-speed chase ends with crash in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed police chase in Belmont County ended with a crash but no reported injuries along Crescent Road in St. Clairsville on Monday afternoon. St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz confirmed they have three in custody and one person is still missing. St. Clairsville police...
Youngstown police warn residents about targeted thefts
The Youngstown Police Department is warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts.
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
WFMJ.com
Truck rear-ends motorized bike traveling in the dark on Route 62 in Smith Township
An accident involving a semi and a motorized bicycle shut down U.S. Route 62 in Southwestern Mahoning County late Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post says a Freightliner ran into the bicycle which was traveling without lights along Route 62 in Smith Township shortly after 8:30 p.m. The...
Missing Jefferson County brothers found safe
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The two brothers from Jefferson County who were reported missing earlier this week have been located. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Gavyn Frey and 17-year-old Noah Frey reported to authorities in Steubenville. Officials say they are both safe.
Local news conference to discuss 50-year-old cold case
The Boardman Police Department will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday for an update on the murder case of 12-year-old Brad Bellino.
Another construction project for Wheeling and updates in a hit and run case: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s a site that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore, but soon it will be called a place that welcomes visitors to the Friendly City. New details emerge on what’s next for the site of the former Wheeling Inn The Wheeling/Ohio […]
Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
butlerradio.com
Motorist Seriously Injured Following Crash in Lawrence County
A New Castle man was seriously injured following a one vehicle crash that occurred earlier this weekend in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 22-year-old Shane Cardella was traveling on Enon Road in North Beaver Township just after 2am on Saturday (January 21st) when he lost control of his pickup.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
FirstEnergy makes upgrades to high-voltage lines in eastern Ohio
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — American Transmission Systems, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to the company’s high-voltage transmission lines in Carroll and Columbiana counties. FirstEnergy says this is just the beginning of a 64-mile transmission line project. A spokesperson said that approximately...
WFMJ.com
New evidence-gathering equipment to help Columbiana County
When the Columbiana County Sheriff's office is called to a crime scene, every minute counts. Once they leave the scene, there's no guarantee precious evidence will be there when they return. "If you don't have a suspect identified in that first 48 hours, it becomes a lot less solvable," Columbiana...
WFMJ.com
Former Babylon Gentleman's Club property under new ownership, no plans yet for property
The former Babylon Gentleman's Club property in Austintown is under new ownership. The property has been purchased by Canfield Properties LLC, a company owned by Samuel Boak from Boak & Sons Contracting. Boak tells 21 News he has no plans for the property as of yet, but one of the...
Cyclist hit by semi flown to hospital with serious injuries
A cyclist was hit by a semi and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday evening.
WFMJ.com
Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School
Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
POpshelf recently opened its first ever store in Ohio recently at 755 Howe Ave, in Cuyahoga Falls, a suburb of Akron. So what is pOpshelf? It's a store that can best be described as a mix between Five Below and Dollar General.
cranberryeagle.com
Crash blocks traffic on State Route 422 in Lawrence County
A two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon closed the eastbound lane of Route 422 near Living Treasures Wild Animal Park for at least a half-hour. The crash, which happened at about 4:30 p.m., occurred near the intersection of Route 422 and Fox Lane in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Part of...
Fire under investigation after 2 cars, garage damaged
Warren Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit is working to figure out how two cars caught fire early Saturday morning.
Two Ohio brothers reported missing
Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
