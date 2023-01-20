ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

First Day of Murdaugh Trial

The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated:...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh’s highly-anticipated murder trial will begin with jury selection Monday morning in Walterboro. A Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

Dog Attack

The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jury selection is taking place for the first few days of...
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

Murdaugh trial recap: Day one of jury selection

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first day of jury selection for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh came to a close on Monday night. Jury selection is expected to take most of the week. On Monday, three different groups of jurors were questioned as part of the selection or “voir dire” process.
WALTERBORO, SC
iheart.com

National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Groups of potential jurors filled the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Monday as jury selection began for the trial of Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: Jan 23

The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs.
WALTERBORO, SC
WBTW News13

3 accused of trying to steal ATM at South Carolina bank

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Police arrested three people Sunday after they allegedly hooked up chains and used crowbars and a stolen pickup to try to steal an ATM at a bank in Summerville, authorities said. Kerry Ancrum, Courtland Washington, and Deangelo Grant Dunmeyer have all been charged with safecracking, grand larceny, and possession of a […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
abcnews4.com

SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County house fire displaces 7

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called to assist seven people displaced by a Saturday fire. The case was opened just before 2 p.m. after a house fire on Shagbark Trail. That is in the North Charleston area, outside city limits. Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

How to watch live coverage of Murdaugh Trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The anticipated Murdaugh trial starts on Monday, Jan. 23. in Colleton County and FOX Carolina will provide live coverage after the jury is selected. Viewers can watch it on the FOX Carolina News App and website. Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up...
live5news.com

Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy