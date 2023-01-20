Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse for second day of jury selection
Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse …. Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says...
FOX Carolina
First Day of Murdaugh Trial
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated:...
live5news.com
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh’s highly-anticipated murder trial will begin with jury selection Monday morning in Walterboro. A Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.
FOX Carolina
Dog Attack
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jury selection is taking place for the first few days of...
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: Day one of jury selection
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first day of jury selection for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh came to a close on Monday night. Jury selection is expected to take most of the week. On Monday, three different groups of jurors were questioned as part of the selection or “voir dire” process.
iheart.com
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
'I think it’s gonna be like a circus': Walterboro community prepares for visitors as Murdaugh murder trial begins
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It’s day one of the Murdaugh murder trial. People are headed into Colleton County as Walterboro residents prepare for increased foot traffic from the trial, which has gained international attention. "I think it’s gonna be like a circus," Walterboro resident Teresa Davis explained. Davis...
FOX Carolina
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Groups of potential jurors filled the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Monday as jury selection began for the trial of Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast: Jan 23
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs.
FOX Carolina
Day one of jury selection ends in Murdaugh murder trial, resumes on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh began on Monday. The week will start with jury selection, which is expected to take several days. Judge Clifton Newman has permitted news outlets including FOX Carolina to live stream audio from the jury proceedings....
abcnews4.com
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
3 accused of trying to steal ATM at South Carolina bank
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Police arrested three people Sunday after they allegedly hooked up chains and used crowbars and a stolen pickup to try to steal an ATM at a bank in Summerville, authorities said. Kerry Ancrum, Courtland Washington, and Deangelo Grant Dunmeyer have all been charged with safecracking, grand larceny, and possession of a […]
FOX Carolina
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
abcnews4.com
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
live5news.com
Dorchester County house fire displaces 7
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called to assist seven people displaced by a Saturday fire. The case was opened just before 2 p.m. after a house fire on Shagbark Trail. That is in the North Charleston area, outside city limits. Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon...
WJBF.com
How a small SC town is hosting high-profile Murdaugh double murder trial
The City of Walterboro is known for it's historic homes and as a great place to find antiques and Spanish moss. For the next few weeks, it will be the place where a high-profile double murder trial will play out. How a small SC town is hosting high-profile Murdaugh …
FOX Carolina
How to watch live coverage of Murdaugh Trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The anticipated Murdaugh trial starts on Monday, Jan. 23. in Colleton County and FOX Carolina will provide live coverage after the jury is selected. Viewers can watch it on the FOX Carolina News App and website. Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up...
live5news.com
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
Comments / 0