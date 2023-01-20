ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Tractor-trailer strikes wires in West Hartford

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A commercial tractor-trailer struck wires on a telephone pole in West Hartford on Friday morning.

The crash took place on New Britain Avenue, according to a Tweet from the West Hartford Police Department.

New Britain Avenue is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue while first responders work on the scene.

Police also ask that travelers seek alternative routes.

WTNH

WTNH

