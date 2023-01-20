Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Naomi Grace Perrin
Naomi G. Perrin, age 90, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Sienna Crest in Dodgeville. Naomi was born on February 27, 1932 in Dodgeville, the only child of Peter and Stella (Johnson) Martin. She resided in Edmund and was a great help in her parent’s General Store in Edmund. She attended school in Edmund was Valedictorian of her Dodgeville High School Class. Naomi married David Perrin of rural Linden on June 11, 1951. They raised three children, Cindy, Kathy and Tom and resided in Edmund next door to Grandma Stella.
James "Boney" Allen Hambrecht
James Allen “Boney” Hambrecht, age 76 1/2 years exactly, went to heaven on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis, COPD and lung cancer. His suffering began in 1951 when he had nephritis and polio, requiring him to stay at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the entire summer. His battle with arthritis began in 1983 and progressively worsened over time. He was in the first class to graduate from the newly consolidated Sauk Prairie High School in 1964. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy from 1963 until 1969.
Ruth Marie Bazil
Ruth Marie Bazil, 87, of Muscoda died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda. She was born on December 5, 1935 in Bentonville, AR the daughter of Van Vester and Joyous Viola VanMeter. Ruth enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. She was a beloved member of the Avoca Bible Church.
WATCH: New Miss Madison crowned
MADISON, Wis. -- The new Miss Madison, Paige Eide, joins Live at Four after winning the crown over the weekend.
Gerald F. Norton
Hollandale – Gerald F. Norton, age 81, of Hollandale, best known as “G” by his friends, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on April 1, 1941, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville, to Grant and Bernadine (Kelly) Norton. On April 13, 1941, he was christened Jerry at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hollandale and was also confirmed at St. Patrick’s.
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, Sauk County Sheriff's officials said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An investigation...
Madison - One City Schools
Web_Size-COLA dog 1156652-5310
MADISON, Wis. — Do you have a well-behaved dog that does well around children? UW Health Kids wants your help. The hospital asked dog owners on Monday to apply for their new Caring Canines program. The program lets volunteers and their dogs visit children in the hospital and brighten their day. “We need the community’s help to get it off…
WATCH: Protestors march in Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
MADISON, Wis. — On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion rights advocates are marching in Madison to protest the overturning of the decision.
TONIGHT AT 6: In wake of nonbinary teen's suicide, Dane Co. mom hopes for change
Tonight at 6 on News 3 Now...Mourning her nonbinary teen’s death by suicide, a Dane County mom shares what made Graciella Sawyer special and the vision the 14-year-old had for a better world cut short. Even as Dia Caulkins recognized her child’s struggle with gender identity and tried her...
Bike Swap brings out cyclists to buy and sell
MADISON, Wis. – Madison is known as a cyclist-friendly destination and Saturday morning hundreds of cyclists shopped and swapped at the Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap for new gear. More than 100 vendors from across the Midwest took over the New Holland Pavilion at Alliant Energy Center Saturday, where interested...
Trial begins for man charged with shooting at MPD officers
MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of shooting at Madison police officers during a chase early last year appeared in court Monday for the first day of his trial. Syngleton Smith-Harston faces a dozen various charges -- including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In a criminal complaint filed...
Little John's suspending operations amid search for new space, additional funding
MADISON, Wis. -- Little John's proprietor and chef, David Heide, announced Monday plans to temporarily suspend the majority of the organization's operations as he and his staff look for new ways to support the business. Heide said in a statement online that plans to move into a new location this...
UWPD warning of phone scam
MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is warning people to be aware of a phone scam in which a scammer is posing as a department employee. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the department said it has received multiple reports of people getting calls that appear to come from one of its phone numbers. During the calls, the scammer, posing as a UWPD employee, demands payment and personal information.
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
Verona Ice Arena breaks ground on second ice rink
VERONA, Wis. – A second ice rink is coming to Verona as ground was officially broken on the new sheet of ice Saturday morning. The Verona Ice Arena has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last several years that there’s demand for another rink for hockey, ice skating, and figure skating.
Badgers takedown Boilermakers for first Big Ten win
MADISON, Wis. — After dropping their first 2 matches to Purdue, #16 Wisconsin won 7 of the next 8 to earn their first Big Ten win of the season. Austin Gomez and Braxton Amos posted tech fall victories, while Dean Hamiti won by fall. Jan. 20, 2023 – #16...
‘This was personal’: Former MPD chief reflects on Zimmermann investigation following killer’s sentencing
Noble Wray, who was the chief of the Madison Police Department at the time of Brittany Zimmermann's murder in 2008, speaks with News 3 Now after her killer was sentenced.
