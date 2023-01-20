James Allen “Boney” Hambrecht, age 76 1/2 years exactly, went to heaven on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis, COPD and lung cancer. His suffering began in 1951 when he had nephritis and polio, requiring him to stay at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the entire summer. His battle with arthritis began in 1983 and progressively worsened over time. He was in the first class to graduate from the newly consolidated Sauk Prairie High School in 1964. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy from 1963 until 1969.

