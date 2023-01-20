Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on ScreenTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports January 20-22, 2023
A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway for an unresponsive person. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital and no report was taken. 9:49am Property Damage Crash. A deputy was sent to the parking lot of...
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
Mount Vernon News
Howard man dies in two-vehicle crash near Green Valley Road
A Howard, Ohio, man died in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on Ohio Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Knox County’s Morris Township. The Mount Gilead Post reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident in which 45-year-old Jason W. Auck, of Howard, died.
1 injured after 5-vehicle pileup on US-35 EB
DAYTON — Five vehicles crashed into each other on U.S. Route 35 Sunday morning. The five-vehicle pileup occurred on the same strip of highway that caused at least 15 to 20 vehicles to crash, spanning from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS...
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
sciotopost.com
Clark County – 63-Year-Old Dies in Single Vehicle Crash
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on January 20, 2023 at approximately 8:43 a.m. on State Route 72, near mile post 12 in Moorefield Township. The preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire, driven by...
Springfield man dead after crash on SR 72 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — A Springfield man is dead following a crash in Clark County Friday morning. Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash that happened around 8:45 a.m. on SR-72 near miler marker 12 in Moorefield Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation shows a...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Weekly Construction Update
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. SR 161 eastbound and westbound at U.S. 33 will be reduced to one lane starting Thursday, August 11 through June 2025. The Post Rd./SR 161 westbound ramp to U.S. 33...
wktn.com
Collision Involving Semis Injures Three in Marion
Three people were injured when two semis collided at just after 8 Thursday evening in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 34 year old Saul Lopez-Ramirez, of Mexico, was operating a semi south on Marion Williamsport Road, and when he came to State Route 309, he failed to yield to a westbound semi being operated by 51 year old William C. Gilbert, of Marion.
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – January 19, 2023
A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 14000 block of Pleasant Ridge Drive to investigate the possible theft of a firearm. No report was taken. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 12000 block of Irwin Road for an unruly juvenile refusing to go to school. The juvenile was transported to school and no report was taken.
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
Police: 1 dead after Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Belvidere Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, Columbus police found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
wnewsj.com
Bomb threat reportedly made at Wilmington City Schools
WILMINGTON — Law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent Jim Brady sent out a message indicating the district received a report of a bomb threat at the high school and middle school campus. Kim DeWeese, treasurer of Wilmington City Schools, told the News Journal that someone called the district secretary saying there was a bomb, and then hung up.
Knox Pages
Howard man killed in Friday morning Knox County crash on Ohio 13
MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Howard man was killed and an Illinois man injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Ohio 13 in Knox County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jason W. Auck, 45, of Howard, was pronounced dead at the scene, while...
Comments / 0