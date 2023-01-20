Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation
BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
Man in critical condition after shot in neck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck early Monday morning on the southeast side of Columbus. Just after midnight on Monday morning Columbus police responded to reports of a man being shot on the 6000 block of Fallon Lane in the White Ash neighborhood, just north […]
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
sciotopost.com
Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested
WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Jan. 18 Injury Crash
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 18, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred on US 36 in Union County. A 2012 Freightliner operated by 71-year-old Stephen Watts of Urbana was traveling westbound...
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Tamea Thomas—Black female, 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for Felonious Assault F2. She has ties to Mansfield.
Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
Police: 16-year-old suspected of shooting 2 in Xenia turns self in
XENIA — A 16-year-old suspected of injuring two in a shooting in Xenia turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon. Shawn Strickland, 16, showed up at the City of Xenia Justice Center with his attorney around 5:30 p.m. and was taken into custody and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a media release.
sciotopost.com
Man Robs Bank in Southern Columbus
Columbus – Police are searching for a man who held up a local bank in Southwest Columbus. According to Police on January 14, 2023 at 12:15 pm a suspect entered Bank of America located at 1580 Georgesville Square Drive. He handed the teller a note demanding money and gestured that he had a gun in his pocket hidden. The teller handed the man an unknown amount of money in a white envelope and the man left the building.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Weekly Construction Update
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. SR 161 eastbound and westbound at U.S. 33 will be reduced to one lane starting Thursday, August 11 through June 2025. The Post Rd./SR 161 westbound ramp to U.S. 33...
Police: 1 dead after Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Belvidere Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, Columbus police found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Circleville police says almost 40 complaints of vandalism filed in last 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Streets throughout Circleville are riddled with blankets, plastic tarps and trash bags draped over vehicle windows. Kathy Kempton has lived in Circleville all her life. The last eight years she’s lived on East Union Street. Wednesday night, her vehicle was one of many this week...
sciotopost.com
Clark County – 63-Year-Old Dies in Single Vehicle Crash
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on January 20, 2023 at approximately 8:43 a.m. on State Route 72, near mile post 12 in Moorefield Township. The preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire, driven by...
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
34-year-old Fairfield County man charged for possessing ‘nudity-oriented material’
AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of material that contained nudity of a minor. Justin Boyd, 34, of Amanda was charged Friday with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
crawfordcountynow.com
Chief addresses council-guns blazing
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Police Chief Neil Assenheimer waited nearly two hours to address the Finance Committee during their meeting Thursday evening. Assenheimer told the council that Bucyrus Police Officers and dispatchers are working excessive overtime to provide minimum coverage to the city. Currently, two officers are on the road for...
