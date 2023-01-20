Man arrested after meth and marijuana bust in Randolph County

GLENMORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 50 grams of meth and about 6 and a half ounces of marijuana during a drug bust in the Glenmore area on Wednesday.

Duane Sprouse

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the search was conducted at around 4 p.m. at the home of Duane Sprouse, where the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force had made controlled purchases over the course of several months.

Deputies also seized more than $20,200 in cash and six firearms that Sprouse was prohibited from owning, the release said.

There were other suspects arrested at the scene, though the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office did not release their names. The sheriff’s office did say the investigation is ongoing and more charges will be forthcoming.

Sprouse is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 cash-only bail according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website.

