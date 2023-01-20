Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
United Way of Union County Institutes New Funding Cycle Change
UNION COUNTY – United Way of Union County is making changes to better fund agencies in 2023-24 which means extra time for local non-profits to apply and more time for donors to donate and help fund basic needs in Union County. UW of Union County has changed its funding...
Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive session, critical race theory video
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. A video posted by a conservative self-proclaimed media watchdog shows the administrator, executive director of diversity, equity […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Robert Randolph Jackson
Robert (Bob) Randolph Jackson, 91 of Milford Center, Ohio passed away on January 19, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. Many neighbors and friends visited during his last days here on this earth. Bob was born January 25, 1931 in Sunbury, Ohio to Noah and Margretta Jackson. He graduated...
Xenia Daily Gazette
XCS treasurer to take position at Wayne Local Schools
XENIA — Xenia Community Schools treasurer Carolyn Huber has accepted an offer to become the treasurer of Wayne Local Schools in Warren County. Huber was approved by the district in Waynesville during a special board of education meeting. Her 27 years of working in several Ohio school districts have supplied her with extensive knowledge of school finance, according to Xenia school officials.
Leo Academy: A look at Matt Huffman’s involvement
LIMA — Months before Leo Academy closed, the private school reached out to a powerful source for help: There wasn’t enough money for payroll. What did Matt Huffman think the school board should do?. The Ohio Senate president, whose law firm represented Leo Academy and its predecessor, Golden...
Knox Pages
Knox County Commissioners: 'No consensus to move forward with a building code at this time'
MOUNT VERNON — After much research, questions, and public input, the Board of Knox County Commissioners has decided not to move forward with building code enforcement. “We had enough questions in our minds that we don't feel comfortable moving forward,” Board President Thom Collier told Knox Pages on Friday morning. “We will certainly encourage homeowners to seek out an inspector when building their home, but at this time, we don't think it's the right time to have building codes in Knox County.”
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Weekly Construction Update
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. SR 161 eastbound and westbound at U.S. 33 will be reduced to one lane starting Thursday, August 11 through June 2025. The Post Rd./SR 161 westbound ramp to U.S. 33...
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports January 20-22, 2023
A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway for an unresponsive person. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital and no report was taken. 9:49am Property Damage Crash. A deputy was sent to the parking lot of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Board of Education Levy Update
Marysville Schools is on the May 2, 2023 ballot with an operating levy that if passed will fund daily operating expenses such as teachers, utilities, and supplies. Based on feedback from the community, the Board of Education voted at its January 19 meeting to reduce the millage request from 9.9 mills to 8.4 mills. While the original 9.9 levy request allowed the district to make a 4 year levy promise, a 3 year promise can be made with a reduction to 8.4 mills. “I’m optimistic that we can stretch this 8.4 mill levy to four years as we’ve already seen some unexpected increases in revenue, and we will continue to be fiscally conservative and responsible. However, challenges like state funding and a new upcoming biennial budget present barriers outside of our local control,” said Treasurer Todd Johnson.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
WSYX ABC6
'It's been a whirlwind,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
Application Under Review For Proposed Gas Pipeline To Feed Intel; Delaware County Impacted
As we have shared more than once in stories concerning the construction of two silicon chip manufacturing facilities for Intel in northeast Licking County, the closeness of Delaware County – the border of which is just a few thousand feet away – is certain to be impacted by the project.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Chief sends message to community
BUCYRUS—The following video is a message from Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer to the citizens of Bucyrus. Assenheimer spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Thursday evening.
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
