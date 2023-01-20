ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot and killed overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed overnight. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police. Police detectives said a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle. The man...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 19, 2023, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Steven T. Carlisle, 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 19, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wegmans on Military Road in the town of Niagara for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wegmans loss prevention, and it was found that Carlisle took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Carlisle was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County

Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester organizations team up plus-sized clothing swap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A clothing swap for plus-sized people called Our Bodies ROC was put on Saturday by several local organizations. Roc Only Events, Flower Power Magazine, 962 East and Moxie Image Consulting teamed up, inviting anyone with plus-sized clothing in good condition was invited to come and donate, and pick up anything they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina couple arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 18, 2023, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Henry J. Walden, 29 and Sarah D. Karre, 27 both of Medina, NY for Petit Larceny and Forgery 3rd. On January 18, 2023, Troopers responded to Ridgewood Drive in the town of Lockport for a reported larceny complaint. Further investigation revealed that Walden and Karre stole a checkbook from the victim and ultimately withdrew funds from the account. Subsequently, Walden and Karre were arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo

You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York. According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15. Those...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
ROCHESTER, NY
