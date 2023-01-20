Read full article on original website
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
Someone dumped an alligator in the water here in Buffalo. This is an absolutely wild story that happened to Western New York and thankfully, everyone, and the alligator are fine.
The One Food People Would Choose in Buffalo, New York
If people from Buffalo had to choose just one of their famous foods to have for the rest of their lives, what would it be?
Buffalo man shot and killed overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed overnight. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police. Police detectives said a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle. The man...
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Niagara Falls man arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 19, 2023, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Steven T. Carlisle, 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 19, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wegmans on Military Road in the town of Niagara for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wegmans loss prevention, and it was found that Carlisle took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Carlisle was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
Buffalo Blizzard Deaths Now At 47
Officials beleive that this number may still rise in the coming days as more medical results become available
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
Buffalo Public Schools Are Looking For Additional Help
There are several openings and they may need you
Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County
Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
Rochester organizations team up plus-sized clothing swap
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A clothing swap for plus-sized people called Our Bodies ROC was put on Saturday by several local organizations. Roc Only Events, Flower Power Magazine, 962 East and Moxie Image Consulting teamed up, inviting anyone with plus-sized clothing in good condition was invited to come and donate, and pick up anything they […]
Medina couple arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 18, 2023, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Henry J. Walden, 29 and Sarah D. Karre, 27 both of Medina, NY for Petit Larceny and Forgery 3rd. On January 18, 2023, Troopers responded to Ridgewood Drive in the town of Lockport for a reported larceny complaint. Further investigation revealed that Walden and Karre stole a checkbook from the victim and ultimately withdrew funds from the account. Subsequently, Walden and Karre were arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo
You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
SPCA Serving Erie County puts out call for volunteers
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is calling on animal lovers to join their ranks. They're looking for volunteers who are 18 years and older to help at their West Seneca shelter. If you are interested in helping out local adoptable animals, you are asked to...
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School
A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York. According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15. Those...
Western New York Hunter Bags Albino Antelope [VIDEO]
On a hunting trip to Wyoming, a young hunter from Forestville, New York became the talk of the outdoors!
Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
