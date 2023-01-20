Read full article on original website
Related
China’s shrinking population: what it means for the rest of the world - expert panel
China has entered a period of “negative population growth”, an important moment in the history of the country. As recently as 2019, the UN projected the population would peak in 2031-32, but despite major government efforts to reverse the trend, China has now begun what is expected to be a long period of population decline.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
KGET 17
Turkey’s president says no support for Sweden’s NATO bid
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president cast serious doubt on NATO’s expansion Monday after warning Sweden not to expect support for its bid for membership into the military alliance following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s...
Central Wisconsin resettlement agency places 160 refugees in its first year
In its first year of operations, a central Wisconsin refugee resettlement agency has helped 160 people from Afghanistan and other nations find homes in Wausau, Stevens Point or Marshfield. Agency leaders said employers in the labor-challenged region have embraced the new arrivals, and some have contacted the nonprofit to request...
Deadly and disposable: Wagner's brutal tactics in Ukraine revealed by intelligence report
Wagner Group fighters have become the disposable infantry of the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, but a Ukrainian military intelligence document obtained by CNN sets out how effective they have been around the city of Bakhmut -- and how difficult they are to fight against.
WHO urges action after cough syrups linked to more than 300 child deaths
The World Health Organization has called for “immediate and concerted action” to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children - mainly aged under 5 - in the Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died...
Comments / 0