New Weight Loss Drugs Trending With Billionaires and Celebrities Are About to Enter More American Homes

Read full article on original website
Related
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
NBC New York
Egg Prices Rose 60% in 2022. One Farm Group Claims It's a ‘Collusive Scheme' by Suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
NBC New York
This Black Founder Sold Her Company to P&G—Why She Says She's ‘Selling Up,' Not Selling Out
On Jan. 11, Monique Rodriguez, founder and CEO of multi-million-dollar natural hair care brand Mielle Organics, announced she had sold her company to P&G Beauty, sending Black Twitter into a frenzy. Though Rodriguez and her husband will remain CEO and COO of the brand, some consumers are upset to see that it's no longer Black-owned.
NBC New York
Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers
Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
NBC New York
Twitter Is Down to Fewer Than 550 Full-Time Engineers
Internal records show that Twitter has shed about 80% of its employees since Elon Musk took over and headcount is hovering around 1,300 working employees today. With fewer than 550 full-time engineers now, one former Twitter engineer says the remaining team will be spread thin, and will likely have a hard time maintaining the service while adding new features.
NBC New York
What Diabetes Is Revealing About the Benefits and Risks of Personal Medicine Connected to the Internet
Medical devices for conditions including diabetes and sleep management, from insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors to C-PAP machines, are increasingly connected to the internet. Insulin pumps and glucose meters can now be connected to smartphones via Bluetooth while C-PAP machines can store and send data to health-care providers without...
NBC New York
Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff
Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
NBC New York
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period
CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
NBC New York
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
Comments / 0