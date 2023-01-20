Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol; 20-year-old accused
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, former 'Most Wanted' fugitive unresponsive in cell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County inmate who was formerly one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted and on the list of the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives died in jail on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. His death comes almost a year after his arrest in Mexico after 16 years on the run.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
Inmate on FBI Most Wanted list dies in Milwaukee County Jail
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation after an inmate was found dead in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Petitions Seek to Save Streets of Old Milwaukee, European Village
There are two separate petitions to save the Streets of Old Milwaukee and the adjacent European Village, which is the part of the exhibit where you can look into the houses of different cultures. The Milwaukee Public Museum has admitted the exhibits will change, but has been vague about how...
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
wtmj.com
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
wgtd.org
KUSD School Targeted for Closure
(WGTD)---Another round of worst-case scenario budget planning is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Kenosha School Board meeting. And this time one of the targets is an elementary school. Wilson—on the city’s near north side—would be closed next year under a recommendation from administration, which is trying to deal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
WISN
1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody after armed robbery turns to pursuit, crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said they were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery Sunday near 6th and Clarke streets. Police said they started chasing the vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle near 11th and Center...
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com
Solar panels added to dozens of Habit for Humanity homes in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Arch Solar to bring solar power to 35 of its recently built homes in Milwaukee. Chris Garrison is the construction and operations director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. He walked through the Harambee neighborhood, where solar panels have been installed on the homes they’ve recently built.
Comments / 5