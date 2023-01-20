ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol; 20-year-old accused

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Petitions Seek to Save Streets of Old Milwaukee, European Village

There are two separate petitions to save the Streets of Old Milwaukee and the adjacent European Village, which is the part of the exhibit where you can look into the houses of different cultures. The Milwaukee Public Museum has admitted the exhibits will change, but has been vague about how...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

KUSD School Targeted for Closure

(WGTD)---Another round of worst-case scenario budget planning is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Kenosha School Board meeting. And this time one of the targets is an elementary school. Wilson—on the city’s near north side—would be closed next year under a recommendation from administration, which is trying to deal...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project

Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
BROOKFIELD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Solar panels added to dozens of Habit for Humanity homes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Arch Solar to bring solar power to 35 of its recently built homes in Milwaukee. Chris Garrison is the construction and operations director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. He walked through the Harambee neighborhood, where solar panels have been installed on the homes they’ve recently built.
MILWAUKEE, WI

