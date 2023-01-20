ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

3 killed in Spring Hill crash

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfZUK_0kLS881i00

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Spring Hill early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Spring Hill police reported three people lost their lives in the crash, which involved two vehicles.

Authorities identified the victims as Linda Joyce Horton and David Horton of Spring Hill, as well as Crystal McPherson, who was originally from Arizona but lived in Columbia.

Baby found in dumpster; Jackson police investigating

The roadway was temporarily closed to traffic, but reopened around 9:45 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Mike Gibbs
3d ago

I'm a truck driver with many many miles since the late seventies, 2007 began the smartphone I cannot emphasize Enough how important it is to look out the windshield and Put the phone down

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

Scammers are pretending to be with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. Improved BBB Scam Tracker safeguards consumers in …. “We’ve updated the Scam Tracker to be more robust and timely as we report scam information,” explained Lorneth Peters, Director of Marketing and Communications for BBB Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury County convenience center closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

For Spring Hill, McDonald's Shootout at Columbia Central ends long week

If Spring Hill is to reverse an overwhelming trend in the 24th annual McDonald’s Shootout, the Raiders and Lady Raiders will have to overcome a couple of apparent challenges. In addition to facing Columbia Central at the Hardy Loyd Gymnasium in the Saturday doubleheader, Spring Hill will be playing...
SPRING HILL, TN
ABC 33/40 News

Tennessee mansion that went viral for Zillow listing now under contract

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After just four days on the market, a Franklin mansion that went up in flames is under contract. The story went viral after WZTV posted the hilarious Zillow listing last week. The listing has since received 296,252 views and thousands of saves. Benchmark Realty...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old

The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Body of missing Haywood County woman...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkdzradio.com

Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center

One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
GUTHRIE, KY
WKRN

Couple loses everything in house fire

An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration. Multiple juveniles arrested for robbery. The Metro Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy