3 killed in Spring Hill crash

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Spring Hill early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.

Spring Hill police reported three people lost their lives in the crash, which involved two vehicles.

Authorities identified the victims as Linda Joyce Horton and David Horton of Spring Hill, as well as Crystal McPherson, who was originally from Arizona but lived in Columbia.

The roadway was temporarily closed to traffic, but reopened around 9:45 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

