On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
Channel 3000
Timothy Allen Bergum
EDGERTON – Timothy Allen Bergum, age 72, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 28, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Channel 3000
Naomi Grace Perrin
Naomi G. Perrin, age 90, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Sienna Crest in Dodgeville. Naomi was born on February 27, 1932 in Dodgeville, the only child of Peter and Stella (Johnson) Martin. She resided in Edmund and was a great help in her parent’s General Store in Edmund. She attended school in Edmund was Valedictorian of her Dodgeville High School Class. Naomi married David Perrin of rural Linden on June 11, 1951. They raised three children, Cindy, Kathy and Tom and resided in Edmund next door to Grandma Stella.
Channel 3000
Joseph “Jay” T. Cyrnek
Joseph T. “Jay” Cyrnek, age 64, of Monroe, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, Wisconsin where he had resided for the last 40 years after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident. Jay was born on October 17, 1958 in Chicago, IL, the son of Joseph F. and Esther R. (Zonta) Cyrnek. He was a 1976 graduate of Bowen High School in Chicago and had worked as a Hydraulic Mechanic for Morgan Corporation in Janesville.
Channel 3000
Gerald F. Norton
Hollandale – Gerald F. Norton, age 81, of Hollandale, best known as “G” by his friends, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on April 1, 1941, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville, to Grant and Bernadine (Kelly) Norton. On April 13, 1941, he was christened Jerry at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hollandale and was also confirmed at St. Patrick’s.
Channel 3000
Quentin Verdier
COLUMBUS—Quentin Verdier, age 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Quentin was born on October 13, 1952 to Quentin and Margaret (Wells) Verdier in Montgomery, Maryland. Quentin enjoyed history including his own family’s; some examples include the fact that his mother was a direct...
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
Channel 3000
WATCH: New Miss Madison crowned
MADISON, Wis. -- The new Miss Madison, Paige Eide, joins Live at Four after winning the crown over the weekend.
Channel 3000
Derrick W. Gee
Derrick W. Gee, age 82, of Spring Green, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at The Meadows in Spring Green following an extended illness. He was born on May 27, 1940, in Stafford, England, the son of Frederick and Marjorie (Holtom) Gee. Derrick graduated from the University of Leeds...
Channel 3000
Ronald Lewke
Ronald E. Lewke, age 77, was taken to his forever resting place on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home in Columbus, WI, surrounded by family. He was born on April 1, 1945 in Columbus to Walter and Clara (Duenow) Lewke. Ron was previously married to the late Mary Sue Lewke and together had four children. He was also lucky in life to be partnered to the late Shirley A. Beckus for 18 wonderful years. He was a successful farmer, though never fully retired as true farmers don’t, and enjoyed splitting his time between Wisconsin and Texas.
After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service
JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,” First Christian Church’s pastor, Ari Douglas, said. “This church leaves behind...
Channel 3000
Wisconsinites rejoice! Beer & Cheese Fest returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — When you think of Wisconsin, beer and cheese are surely two of the things to come to mind. Both were celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as part Beer & Cheese Fest ’23. Brewers and cheesemakers from across the state put...
Channel 3000
MADISON, Wis. — Do you have a well-behaved dog that does well around children? UW Health Kids wants your help. The hospital asked dog owners on Monday to apply for their new Caring Canines program. The program lets volunteers and their dogs visit children in the hospital and brighten their day. “We need the community’s help to get it off…
Channel 3000
State finishes calling witnesses in double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Marcus Randle El was back in court on Monday after a weekend break from his jury trial. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
Channel 3000
TONIGHT AT 6: In wake of nonbinary teen's suicide, Dane Co. mom hopes for change
Tonight at 6 on News 3 Now...Mourning her nonbinary teen’s death by suicide, a Dane County mom shares what made Graciella Sawyer special and the vision the 14-year-old had for a better world cut short. Even as Dia Caulkins recognized her child’s struggle with gender identity and tried her...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Protestors march in Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
MADISON, Wis. — On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion rights advocates are marching in Madison to protest the overturning of the decision.
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, Sauk County Sheriff's officials said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An investigation...
stoughtonnews.com
Current, recent sheriff’s back jail consolidation project
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors last week in asking the Dane County Board to move forward with the Jail Consolidation Project. In a Jan. 17 news release, Barrett and retired sheriffs David Mahoney, Gary Hamblin and Rick Raemisch united with the message that the City-County Building Jail is “unsafe and inhumane,” and that they “represent decades of efforts to replace the outdated facility and replace it with a more modern and reform-focused jail.”
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
