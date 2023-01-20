ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston community reacts to California mass shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration

HOUSTON – The tragedy in California did not stop Lunar New Year Celebrations across the country, that includes events held in Houston Sunday afternoon and evening. Many people had second thoughts about coming out to the event at Discovery Green but said they will not let fear stop them from a celebration that means so much to them.
Get your garden ready before spring comes

HOUSTON – Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry, you can get your garden looking great now!. Jen McDonald, co-owner of Garden Girls, shares tips on reviving those brown and wilted plants into a beautiful, blooming garden and what to plant for spring. Garden Girls specializes in...
Wraparound porch dreams🤤: This West University home on market for $2.5M has weathered a century of living in Southeast Texas

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – She’s 100 years old and she still looks good, y’all. The grand beauty in West University on the market for $2.5 million was built in 1923 and remains a stunner a century after its last brick was laid. Did we mention the partial wraparound porch? This is like a real estate ideal, folks.
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!

Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
5 titles that will make you want to grab a book!

Although January is almost over, it’s not too late to pick up another healthy habit. Monday on Houston Life, Houston book-podcaster Cindy Burnett shares the top book recommendations for 2023 to get you back into reading!. Be sure to watch Houston Life Monday at 1pm on KPRC 2. You...
Bond revoked for woman accused of breaking into synagogue twice, desecrating sanctuary and Torah

HOUSTON – A woman accused of breaking into a synagogue twice in recent weeks and desecrating the Torah was taken into custody after a judge revoked her bond. Ezra Law, 33, is facing two charges: felony criminal mischief of a church and misdemeanor criminal mischief. On Saturday, Jan. 14, a rabbi preparing for a Bar Mitzvah said a woman broke into the Congregation Elmanu El synagogue, desecrated the pulpit, and spilled red wine.
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
