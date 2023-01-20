Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Small Aircraft Catches Fire after Emergency Landing on Texas HighwaycreteHouston, TX
Texas Hit With Egg Shortage Crisis: Prices Soar As Avian Flu Wipes Out FarmsTy D.Texas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston community reacts to California mass shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration
HOUSTON – The tragedy in California did not stop Lunar New Year Celebrations across the country, that includes events held in Houston Sunday afternoon and evening. Many people had second thoughts about coming out to the event at Discovery Green but said they will not let fear stop them from a celebration that means so much to them.
Click2Houston.com
Get your garden ready before spring comes
HOUSTON – Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry, you can get your garden looking great now!. Jen McDonald, co-owner of Garden Girls, shares tips on reviving those brown and wilted plants into a beautiful, blooming garden and what to plant for spring. Garden Girls specializes in...
Click2Houston.com
Wraparound porch dreams🤤: This West University home on market for $2.5M has weathered a century of living in Southeast Texas
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – She’s 100 years old and she still looks good, y’all. The grand beauty in West University on the market for $2.5 million was built in 1923 and remains a stunner a century after its last brick was laid. Did we mention the partial wraparound porch? This is like a real estate ideal, folks.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
Click2Houston.com
Nickelback bringing tour to The Woodlands; Tickets go on sale Friday
HOUSTON – The Canadian rock band Nickelback will embark on a set of stadium shows across North America this year to promote Get Rollin’, its first album in five years. The band’s 38-date trek begins June 12 at Videotron Centre in Quebec and ends on Aug. 20 in Belmont Park, New York.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!
Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
Click2Houston.com
More than 26,000 signed up for spot on Houston Public Housing waitlist so far
HOUSTON – The Houston Housing Authority opened applications for a spot on its waitlist for public housing on Jan. 15, 2023, and as of Friday, the agency says more than 26,000 people have submitted applications. “The first day we had over 6,000 applicants. Right now, it has over 26,000....
Click2Houston.com
5 titles that will make you want to grab a book!
Although January is almost over, it’s not too late to pick up another healthy habit. Monday on Houston Life, Houston book-podcaster Cindy Burnett shares the top book recommendations for 2023 to get you back into reading!. Be sure to watch Houston Life Monday at 1pm on KPRC 2. You...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Robbery suspect pins clerk against wall, steal her cellphone, money during robbery at convenience store in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video of an aggravated robbery has been released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Dec. 16 around 3 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 8700 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Bond revoked for woman accused of breaking into synagogue twice, desecrating sanctuary and Torah
HOUSTON – A woman accused of breaking into a synagogue twice in recent weeks and desecrating the Torah was taken into custody after a judge revoked her bond. Ezra Law, 33, is facing two charges: felony criminal mischief of a church and misdemeanor criminal mischief. On Saturday, Jan. 14, a rabbi preparing for a Bar Mitzvah said a woman broke into the Congregation Elmanu El synagogue, desecrated the pulpit, and spilled red wine.
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down DUI suspect who crashed into his vehicle in Colorado
HOUSTON – Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down a suspected DUI driver who crashed into his vehicle and fled the scene in Colorado, according to his Facebook post. Acevedo posted several photos to social media, showing the aftermath of the crash. He was sideswiped by...
Click2Houston.com
NASA to honor fallen astronauts on Day of Remembrance ahead of Columbia 20th Anniversary
HOUSTON – NASA will honor its astronauts who died during mission, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia leading up to and during the agency’s annual Day of Remembrance on Jan. 26, according to a news release. The NASA Day of Remembrance lands...
Click2Houston.com
Roof collapses as firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex in Pasadena; no injuries reported
PASADENA, Texas – At least a dozen units were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pasadena, according to officials. The fire broke out at the Linda Vista Apartments located at 701 Preston Ave. When emergency crews arrived to the scene, at least 12...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
RECOGNIZE THEM? 3 suspects accused of breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several mailboxes in west Houston. On Nov. 25, officers said several unknown suspects broke into multiple mailboxes located in the 2400 block of Augusta Drive. During the incident, officers said surveillance video captured the suspects entering...
Click2Houston.com
All lanes reopen on SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge after fiery crash scene clears
HOUSTON – All northbound lanes of SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge have reopened after being temporarily shut down due to a fiery crash Monday morning. Drivers were urged to find an alternate route due to traffic delays, as shown on Houston TranStar. No details on injuries were immediately provided,...
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another injured during an ambush at a gas station in north Harris County on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the business, located in the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard, around 3:30...
Click2Houston.com
‘The damage is immeasurable’: Woman breaks into Jewish temple, desecrates sanctuary and Torah, then returns to scare children, prosecutors say
Congregation Emanu El is considered a Holy Place. Harris County prosecutors say a woman broke in and desecrated it last Saturday, leaving behind several thousand dollars in damage. Instead of showing up to court for her hearing Friday, they say she came back to the temple and did even more...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shoots himself in front of woman he used to date in Humble neighborhood, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in front of a woman he used to date in Humble Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call in the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge...
Comments / 0