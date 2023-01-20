ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Hyperpop Duo 100 Gecs Returns to St. Louis in April

By Monica Obradovic
 3 days ago
100 gecs.

You either hate 100 gecs or think its music is the best thing you've ever heard. If you're in the pro-gecs party, we have good news.

100 gecs is coming to St. Louis on April 15 for a show at The Pageant . Tickets open for presale on Wednesday.

If you've never heard of 100 gecs, whose sound
Pitchfork so eloquently equated to "throwing digital glass in a blender," we humbly suggest you grace your ears with one of the hyperpop duo's biggest songs, "money machine."


Odds are you had no clue this wildly successful duo has St. Louis roots. Laura Les and Dylan Brady both grew up in suburban St. Louis — in Webster Groves and Kirkwood, respectively.

Somehow two of the most vanilla places in St. Louis County formed two of the most beautiful weirdos. Les and Brady now collaborate with the likes of Skrillex, Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy and more.

If the last show 100 gecs played in St. Louis in 2021 is any testament to the adrenaline-pumping chaos the duo's music incites, its next return to St. Louis promises to be a good time.

