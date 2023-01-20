ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

sciotopost.com

Pike County – Dogwood Festival Moved After Growth

PIKE COUNTY – The Pike County Dogwood festival is being moved to a new location this year, mostly because of growth according to authorities. “After years of discussion, the Committee has decided to move the Dogwood Festival to the Pike County Fairgrounds,” said the festival, “The committee realized there is not enough electric or water to accommodate our vendors and guests on the streets of Piketon.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Bomb threat reportedly made at Wilmington City Schools

WILMINGTON — Law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent Jim Brady sent out a message indicating the district received a report of a bomb threat at the high school and middle school campus. Kim DeWeese, treasurer of Wilmington City Schools, told the News Journal that someone called the district secretary saying there was a bomb, and then hung up.
WILMINGTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Murderer Indicted in Special Session of Ross County Grand Jury

CHILLICOTHE – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The Victim- Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr. (23YO, Male, Columbus) later was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Sheriff Office Forces Man to Clean up His Dumped Trash

Ross County – A man was issued a citation and forced to clean up his trash after Ross County Sheriff’s department found him dumping. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department they were advised of a blue SUV dumping old TVs along the roadway on Three Locks Road by the Railroad bridge on 1/18/23. WHen the Deputy went to investigate he found the suspects backing out of a lane by the railroad bridge on Three Locks Road.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Attempted Break-In at Local Family Dollar Store

ROSS – An attempt to break in was stopped after a witness called police to report what she saw. According to Ross County Sheriff’s department, on 1/21/23 a deputy was called to the scene of the Family Dollar located at Frankfort Clarksburg pike around 7:45 pm. When the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Downtown Chillicothe’s 3rd Annual "Restaurant Week" Underway

The promotion has eight downtown restaurants participating: Gustavo’s, The Dock at Water, R Kitchen, the Pour House, Hometown Hibachi, Crosskeys, Bell Farms and First Capital Nutrition. They are all offering special promotions throughout the remainder of the month. Just visit the Downtown Chillicothe Facebook page to see all the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help. Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Record-Herald

Police investigate Sunday shooting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning on North North Street near the Eastern Avenue intersection. Just after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police received several calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to the scene and found...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
ASHLAND, KY
iheart.com

Special Session of Grand Jury Indicts January 10th Suspect for Murder

A special session of the Ross County Grand Jury Friday indicted 28-year-old Marvan C. Woodfork Sr. for murder. According to Chillicothe Police, Woodfork was suspected in a fatal shooting January 10th where 23-year-old Jennora Juan Elmore Jr. of Columbus was found shot, at the Christopher Inn off Bridge Street, and later pronounced dead. Woodfork fled the scene but was soon taken into custody.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

