Ross County – A man was issued a citation and forced to clean up his trash after Ross County Sheriff’s department found him dumping. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department they were advised of a blue SUV dumping old TVs along the roadway on Three Locks Road by the Railroad bridge on 1/18/23. WHen the Deputy went to investigate he found the suspects backing out of a lane by the railroad bridge on Three Locks Road.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO