sciotopost.com
Pike County – Dogwood Festival Moved After Growth
PIKE COUNTY – The Pike County Dogwood festival is being moved to a new location this year, mostly because of growth according to authorities. “After years of discussion, the Committee has decided to move the Dogwood Festival to the Pike County Fairgrounds,” said the festival, “The committee realized there is not enough electric or water to accommodate our vendors and guests on the streets of Piketon.”
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
wnewsj.com
Bomb threat reportedly made at Wilmington City Schools
WILMINGTON — Law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent Jim Brady sent out a message indicating the district received a report of a bomb threat at the high school and middle school campus. Kim DeWeese, treasurer of Wilmington City Schools, told the News Journal that someone called the district secretary saying there was a bomb, and then hung up.
Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Murderer Indicted in Special Session of Ross County Grand Jury
CHILLICOTHE – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The Victim- Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr. (23YO, Male, Columbus) later was pronounced deceased.
sciotopost.com
Ross County Sheriff Office Forces Man to Clean up His Dumped Trash
Ross County – A man was issued a citation and forced to clean up his trash after Ross County Sheriff’s department found him dumping. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department they were advised of a blue SUV dumping old TVs along the roadway on Three Locks Road by the Railroad bridge on 1/18/23. WHen the Deputy went to investigate he found the suspects backing out of a lane by the railroad bridge on Three Locks Road.
Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
Soon, health-focused nonprofits in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000.
meigsindypress.com
January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
Vacuum battery pack explodes, starts house fire in Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency officials say an Ohio home fire started after a vacuum battery pack exploded. Pomeroy Fire Department says crews found one room on fire at the home on State Route 733 near Forest Run Road in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy FD says firefighters used a hand line to put the […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Attempted Break-In at Local Family Dollar Store
ROSS – An attempt to break in was stopped after a witness called police to report what she saw. According to Ross County Sheriff’s department, on 1/21/23 a deputy was called to the scene of the Family Dollar located at Frankfort Clarksburg pike around 7:45 pm. When the...
iheart.com
Downtown Chillicothe’s 3rd Annual "Restaurant Week" Underway
The promotion has eight downtown restaurants participating: Gustavo’s, The Dock at Water, R Kitchen, the Pour House, Hometown Hibachi, Crosskeys, Bell Farms and First Capital Nutrition. They are all offering special promotions throughout the remainder of the month. Just visit the Downtown Chillicothe Facebook page to see all the...
WSAZ
Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help. Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.
Record-Herald
Police investigate Sunday shooting
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning on North North Street near the Eastern Avenue intersection. Just after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police received several calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to the scene and found...
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
iheart.com
Special Session of Grand Jury Indicts January 10th Suspect for Murder
A special session of the Ross County Grand Jury Friday indicted 28-year-old Marvan C. Woodfork Sr. for murder. According to Chillicothe Police, Woodfork was suspected in a fatal shooting January 10th where 23-year-old Jennora Juan Elmore Jr. of Columbus was found shot, at the Christopher Inn off Bridge Street, and later pronounced dead. Woodfork fled the scene but was soon taken into custody.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WSAZ
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
LONDON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered Wednesday at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. When the police chase ended on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
