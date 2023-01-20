After besting The Viking Raiders in the first round of the SmackDown Interim Tag Team Tournament, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were feeling pretty darn good. While the match was far from a cakewalk, as Ivar and Erik are two of the biggest, baddest dudes in WWE, they were able to come out on top and took the opportunity to celebrate. Fortunately, Megan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown was there to ask about the match and to see how they feel about wrestling Hit Row in the semi-finals.

3 HOURS AGO