When Shawn Michaels made the shocking decision to fire Mandy Rose following her risque postings on FanTime, it sent the entire NXT sub-Universe into disarray. Michaels and company had to change their plans for the NXT Women’s Championship in order to put the belt on Roxanne Perez, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, prematurely, Toxic Attraction, the brand’s top tag team, lost their leader just before a main roster elevation, and the very foundation of the NXT was shaken to its core, as one of its four pillars – at least according to Grayson Waller – was suddenly gone.
After besting The Viking Raiders in the first round of the SmackDown Interim Tag Team Tournament, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were feeling pretty darn good. While the match was far from a cakewalk, as Ivar and Erik are two of the biggest, baddest dudes in WWE, they were able to come out on top and took the opportunity to celebrate. Fortunately, Megan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown was there to ask about the match and to see how they feel about wrestling Hit Row in the semi-finals.
