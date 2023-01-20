Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
YAHOO!
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
A suspect with a gun took a cash drawer with money during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Leland around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Detectives from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Unit are asking the public for help in finding a suspect after the incident that occurred at the store at 1411 Lanvale Road.
WECT
Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying ‘alleged suspect’ of breaking and entering
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the “alleged suspect” of a breaking and entering at a convenience store on Monday. “On January 23th, 2023 a Breaking and Entering was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located on...
WECT
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Filed on Friday, Jan. 20, the complaint says that Campbell was employed from Dec. 2016 to Jan. 2019...
foxwilmington.com
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a suspect is in custody following an armed robbery that took place at a Family Dollar in Leland on Jan. 22. According to the announcement, 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery...
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown hair....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in car accident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car crash involving a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Fri., Jan. 20. A trooper says an 88-year-old woman traveling east on Sidbury Road around 4:15 p.m. attempted to turn into her driveway when she hit a deputy who was driving west.
WECT
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man will spend up to 22.6 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in connection to a fatal shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020. “Dequan Mullins, age 21, fired multiple shots from the backseat of a Hyundai Sonata at a car driven by Daiquan Jacobs, age 23, while traveling on Military Cutoff Road shortly after noon on May 10th. One round entered the rear of Jacobs’ Mercedes Benz and struck him in the back, ultimately killing him,” said District Attorney Ben David’s office in a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
foxwilmington.com
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20. The crash occurred on Sidbury Road near Farm Road at around 4:14 p.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the deputy was...
Police: Woman faces reckless driving, larceny charges after attempting to steal purse in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing larceny and reckless driving charges following an incident at a Myrtle Beach store’s parking lot, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Kadence Deanna Swindall, 23, of Greenwood, took a victim’s purse from a shopping cart and attempted to flee the scene on a moped, police […]
WECT
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her body...
Horry County Coroner’s Office identifies 29-year-old found dead in missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a 29-year-old who was found dead as part of a missing person investigation. Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found dead Monday in the 3700 block of Green Sea Road, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Soles was […]
Lawsuit: Horry County police wrongfully arrested man after crash, placed dead deer on $1K mattress
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man claims he was wrongfully arrested by the Horry County Police Department after he was involved in a crash with a deer in November, according to a lawsuit. Christopher Gosnell hit a deer with his truck on Nov. 17, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 12. Police […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Ferry Division holding career event in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever thought about working for the NC Ferry system, now’s your chance. People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a career with the North Carolina Ferry Division next month. “There has never been a better...
Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WECT
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City Trolley resumes usual route along Front Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following the completion of months-long construction along portions of Front Street, traffic recently resumed. That includes access for the Port City Trolley, previously blocked by the work. The Trolley has now resumed its usual schedule and will no longer detour around the Front Street construction...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly possessing two pounds of marijuana
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Clarkton man has been arrested on drug charges. Joseph Lemon, 30, was arrested at his residence in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road in Clarkton. During the arrest, Deputies say they observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from the residence. They...
