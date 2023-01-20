WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man will spend up to 22.6 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in connection to a fatal shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020. “Dequan Mullins, age 21, fired multiple shots from the backseat of a Hyundai Sonata at a car driven by Daiquan Jacobs, age 23, while traveling on Military Cutoff Road shortly after noon on May 10th. One round entered the rear of Jacobs’ Mercedes Benz and struck him in the back, ultimately killing him,” said District Attorney Ben David’s office in a press release.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO