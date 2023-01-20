ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC



WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
LELAND, NC
YAHOO!

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

A suspect with a gun took a cash drawer with money during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Leland around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Detectives from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Unit are asking the public for help in finding a suspect after the incident that occurred at the store at 1411 Lanvale Road.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in car accident

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car crash involving a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Fri., Jan. 20. A trooper says an 88-year-old woman traveling east on Sidbury Road around 4:15 p.m. attempted to turn into her driveway when she hit a deputy who was driving west.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man will spend up to 22.6 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in connection to a fatal shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020. “Dequan Mullins, age 21, fired multiple shots from the backseat of a Hyundai Sonata at a car driven by Daiquan Jacobs, age 23, while traveling on Military Cutoff Road shortly after noon on May 10th. One round entered the rear of Jacobs’ Mercedes Benz and struck him in the back, ultimately killing him,” said District Attorney Ben David’s office in a press release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Ferry Division holding career event in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever thought about working for the NC Ferry system, now’s your chance. People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a career with the North Carolina Ferry Division next month. “There has never been a better...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Port City Trolley resumes usual route along Front Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following the completion of months-long construction along portions of Front Street, traffic recently resumed. That includes access for the Port City Trolley, previously blocked by the work. The Trolley has now resumed its usual schedule and will no longer detour around the Front Street construction...
WILMINGTON, NC

