ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

CCM, Cultural Center and Churches Partner to Help Ukrainians Rebuild Their Lives

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

Randolph, NJ- When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Khrystyna Sloan, 38, of Morris Plains, a student at County College of Morris (CCM), found herself frightened, horrified and depressed over what was happening to the people in her home country. Meanwhile in Ukraine, Viktoriia Zolotarova, 51, found her region the site of massive missile attacks that destroyed the area’s electrical, gas, water and communications systems, along with hospitals, schools, banks, bridges and her home.

“Rockets, bombs from planes, including banned phosphorus bombs . . . all this rained down from the sky nonstop,” recalls Zolotarova, of Stanhope, communicating with the assistance of a translator.

Hearing of such atrocities, Sloan, who had left Ukraine at age 22, made a decision. “I could either remain depressed or focus on positivity,” she says. Her answer was to serve as a volunteer at the Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey (UACCNJ) in Whippany. There she has helped organize fundraisers and collections to send an ambulance, bus, clothes, toys, diapers and other essential items to the people of Ukraine, an ongoing effort. To help those who had fled the country as refugees, she became part of a group that approached CCM about providing free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at UACCNJ, so parents can learn while their children participate in other activities.

Irena Kaler, director of Workforce Development and Community Partnerships at CCM, says they initially expected about 20 students would enroll for the classes – beginners and intermediate – that began in November. They ended up with more than double that amount, requiring opening another session of each class.

“The classes offered by CCM are a huge help for me and others,” says Zolotarova, who while in Ukraine was the director of Europe’s largest insurance group and is now a part-time cashier at Dollar General.  “This is a huge help to Ukrainian refugees who were left without a home and whose lives were shattered to pieces.”

She adds, “I am very grateful for the opportunity to study for free because at the moment I earn no more than $700 a month and cannot pay for my studies, and I need English like air.”

Helping to cover the cost of instructors and textbooks are the pastors and church members of the Presbytery of the Highlands of New Jersey.

“The people in our church pews are heartbroken by the extent of the tragedy our neighbors in Ukraine are experiencing,” shares Pastor Sarah Cairatti from the First Presbyterian Church of Whippany. “The generosity of the area Presbyterian churches to support the ESL classes offered by CCM is completely heartwarming, but not surprising. Their gifts and support are truly the arms and legs of their sincere and constant prayers.”

So far more than $3,000 has been contributed to provide ESL classes at UACCNJ. Kaler notes, however, that as more Ukrainian refugees come into the area the demand will grow, and those in the beginner-level classes also will need to continue to advance.

Zolotarova, who holds degrees in chemical engineering and banking from Ukraine, has no plans to return to her home country. Her hope now is to rebuild her life in the U.S.

“My home and region are completely destroyed. Only ruins remain. Now I am building my life in the USA from scratch,” says Zolotarova. “My dream is to go to college to get a degree in order to build a career in the USA.”

Donations to support the ESL classes at UACCNJ can be made via the CCM Foundation at https://bit.ly/CCMFoundation-Donate; note in the Other Designation field that the funds are to go to “UACCNJ ESL Classes.”

To support the UACCNJ programs to assist the people of Ukraine, go to https://uaccnj.org/.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RRdc_0kLS7Yy000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmFC5_0kLS7Yy000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Morristown Flags Fly Half-Staff on Monday Jan 23 Through Sunset Thursday

MORRISTOWN, NJ - All U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff today, Monday January 23 through sunset on Thursday January 26 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21 in Monterey Park, California. President Biden made the proclamation honoring the victims yesterday. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations", stated the president.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
TAPinto.net

Montville Flags to Fly Half-Staff Through Thursday this Week

MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township flags will be flown at half-staff today, Monday Jan. 23 through sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California. President Biden made the proclamation honoring the victims yesterday. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," stated the president.  
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Keyport Council Holds Regular January Meeting

KEYPORT, NJ - The newly organized Mayor and Council of Keyport met on January 17th to conduct their regular business. The meeting lasted about an hour. The new members joining the board were Melissa Vecchio and Cathleen Reilly on Council. New elected Mayor Rose Araneo was also on the dais. The borough intends to submit a grant application to the state for a recreation improvement grant. Also, expect an upgrade in information technology in Keyport as a shared service agreement for these services was listed for approval with the Township of Freehold. Comments from the public included requests to offer CPR training for sports volunteers,...
KEYPORT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Communications Technology Last Pieces of New Jersey City Public Safety Annex

JERSEY CITY, NJ - The Jersey City Municipal Council recently voted to award two contracts to Millennium Communications Group for the upgrade of technology for safe transmission of critical information at the new Public Safety Center and the City Hall Annex on MLK Drive. The key piece would be a $625,860 contract for the purchase, delivery and installation of two fiber rings for the new public safety building which Public Safety Director James Shea said would allow secure transmission of sensitive data to and from the building. A second contract would upgrade some of the communication systems in the city hall...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Praying for Safety, and Taking Action

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Hudson County religious leaders, security coordinators, and congregations of all faiths and denominations are being invited to attend a special security program for houses or worship hosted by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The program, set for Tuesday, January 31, is intended to provide faith leaders with security resources to keep their communities safe, and will be held at the Hudson County Schools of Technology, 1 High Tech Way in Secaucus beginning at 5:30 p.m. “As one of the most...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Board Votes for Its Own Attorney as Community Demands Input on Superintendent Contract

Tempers flared at an intense Saturday morning school board meeting following Thursday’s bombshell disclosure that Superintendent Roger Leon’s $1.5 million employment contract was automatically renewed eight months ago without public knowledge. Within minutes of the five-hour meeting beginning, Board Member Adorian Murray-Thomas made a motion to immediately seek an “independent board counsel separate from the board general counsel,” saying it was necessary for the board members to get their own legal advice. In New Jersey, most of the 600 school boards have their own counsel so they can be assured they are able to act independently when their ideas veer from that...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Congressman Kim to Hold First Town Hall of the Year

ALLENTOWN, NJ — Congressman Andy Kim (NJ-03) will be holding his first Town Hall of the 118th Congress this week, his office announced on Monday.  Rep. Kim will be hosting the Town Hall — his 59th since taking office in 2019 — on Friday, January 27 at 6PM at Newell Elementary School, located at 27 High Street in Allentown, NJ. The event will be held in the school's auditorium.  Allentown is a new addition to the Third District due to Congressional Redistricting. Centered in Burlington County, the Third District no longer includes towns in Ocean County and has added five Mercer County towns – Hamilton Township, Robbinsville, Lawrence Township, East Windsor and Hightstown — as well as ten towns in Monmouth County: Allentown, Englishtown, Freehold Borough, part of Freehold Township, Holmdel, Manalapan, Marlboro, Millstone, Roosevelt and Upper Freehold.  According to his office, Rep. Kim will "share updates from the start of the 118th Congress and hear directly from neighbors about issues of concern to them in the new year."  For more information about Congressman Kim, visit https://kim.house.gov/.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Student Named to Centenary University Dean's List

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Anna R. Stein has made the Dean's List at Centenary Univeristy for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Other Morris County students include: Budd Lake—Victoria A. Andrews, Isabelle M. Weisman Butler—Chloe N. Wright Chester—William D. Boothe Denville—Matthew B. Defranco, Nicole Leonard East Hanover—Jenna N. Glinko Flanders—Constanza D. Giaquinto, Courtney E. Kastl, Alexis Schumacher Landing—Carlos F. Burbano, Jayden E. Pennella, Ciara J. Rodriguez Ledgewood—Jessica T. Mound Lincoln Park—Devin Gibbs Long Valley—Alexander Collins, Erica E. Gallo, Morgan E. Garner, Wesley D. Mercer, Andrew Mount, Nicolas Z. Radovanic Mendham—Emma T. Norton, Jamie E. Rowe Morristown—Anna R. Stein Mount Arlington—Melanie F. Flynn, Madisyn P. Rojas Parsippany—Madison P. Miller, Jameson Snyder Randolph—Justin A. Carlucci, Sara G. Fusco, Sarah B. Halpern, Ashley L. Johnson, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Jessica Sands, Sofia M. Slaman Riverdale—Kayla Sampong Rockaway—Scarlett Barbosa, Justin Meidling, Joseph D. Porretta Succasunna—Sedem A. Atadja, Matthew W. Becker, Antonia Cacopardo, Giulianna E. Falquez, Gregory J. Somjen Wharton—Zachary J. Orr  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Florham Park Council Provides 2022 Updates in January Meeting

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Council met on January 19th in its first official meeting of the new year, since the Reorganization meeting in early January. There was good news from 2022 shared from the Mayor and Council on a variety of fronts. In the meeting, two alternates were appointed to the Board of Health. Both Dr. David Adinaro and Dr. Sonya Youngren were appointed s Alternates with terms ending in December of 2023. A housing and construction update was provided.  There were 136 new homes built in town during 2022; 1060 homes with alternations and 13 demolitions. Library foot traffic is up among kids by 20%.  This year there was also an elimination of fees at the Florham Park library. Despite a 36% increase in cost, the DPW saved over $31,000 during 2022.   Three ordinances on the agenda got cleared to move forward to the next meeting: Ordinance 1-2023, Removing Chapter 193 “Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary"  Ordinance 2-2023, Reinstating Former Zoning of CC Community Commercial Zone and Gateway Zone  Ordinance 3-2023, Removing Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary Permit Application  
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verona to Apply for Grant to Build New Pickleball Courts

VERONA, NJ -- A resolution on the agenda for Monday night's Verona Township Council meeting calls for the township to apply for a grant to build new pickleball courts. A resolution authorizes the submission of an application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for a Local Recreation Department Improvement Grant (LRIG). The Verona Township Council is seeking to obtain a fiscal year 2023 Local Recreation Improvement Grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for approximately $100,000 to carry out a project to renovate the pickleball court at the Verona Community Pool. Upon receipt of the fully executed agreement from the department, the Township Council will authorize the expenditure of funds pursuant to the terms of the agreement between the Township of Verona and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.    
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parsippany Students Make Centenary University Dean's List

HACKETTSTOWN,NJ - Two Parsippany students are among those recognized among Dean's List achievers at Centenary University.  Madison P. Miller and Jameson Snyder both received these honors for this past semester. Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Morris County residents who earned Dean’s List honors are: Budd Lake—Victoria A. Andrews, Isabelle M. Weisman Butler—Chloe N. Wright Chester—William D. Boothe Denville—Matthew B. Defranco, Nicole Leonard East Hanover—Jenna N. Glinko Flanders—Constanza D. Giaquinto, Courtney E. Kastl, Alexis Schumacher Landing—Carlos F....
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Students Protest Central Bucks’ “Neutrality” Policy, Worry About Fallout

DOYLESTOWN, PA—After a protest involving potato chips was shut down last week, Doylestown’s LGBTQ community held a successful rally on Friday afternoon outside CB West High School to protest the district’s new Policy 321, which they say is targeting them. The Friday afternoon protest was held on Court Street outside of CB West High School. About 100 people showed up for the student-led rally, which had cars beeping in support as they drove by. The controversial policy wants to make sure that teachers take a “neutral” approach when talking about “socio-political” issues. Language in an earlier draft of the policy specifically mentioned...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Charter School Among Top Statewide Performers on Standardized Test

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The state Department of Education has released its statewide results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), showing Hatikvah International Academy Charter School outperformed all of its resident school districts and is among the top scorers in New Jersey. The test results also showed that Hatikvah students in grades 3-8 did not appear to experience learning loss during the pandemic, while many school districts in New Jersey reported significant drops. In fact, Hatikvah students performed better in 2022 on the assessment as compared to 2019. Students across the state took the tests, created by Pearson Assessments, between April...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth

Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue.  A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.  According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

What Does a Union County Commissioner Do?

UNION COUNTY, NJ — County commissioners perform their duties as elected officials in addition to their main jobs, but describe their responsibilities as beyond “part-time.” The nine commissioners who currently serve are paid $35,515 or more for performing the duties of the role they take on in addition to careers in fields including local government and higher education. The commissioner board’s chairperson is paid an annual salary of $37,922, the vice chairperson earns $36,718 and the other seven commissioners are each paid a yearly salary of $35,515. Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados and Vice Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded gave overviews of the commissioner role in interviews...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Dress Express 'Pop-up' Boutique Accepting Donations

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ - Take a look through your closets and donate any new or gently worn formals, proms, bridesmaid dresses, as well as semiformal wear. Dress Express "Pop-up" Boutique will provide shoppers with beautiful dresses while also supporting a good cause. The curated collection will be offered on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Berkeley Heights located at 250 Connell Drive in Berkeley Heights.  All proceeds will benefit the Mercy Girl Effect. Dress Express Boutique is currently accepting dresses through February 20 at the following locations: Legband & D'Onofrio, LLC, 93 South Finley St. in Basking...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Work Resumes on Rail Line Between Roxbury and Andover

ROXBURY, NJ – Preparations for the restoration of a 112-year-old railroad tunnel on the former Lackawanna “Cutoff” in Byram are taking place, marking an important milestone in the proposed re-activation of the long-dormant rail line that once connected Roxbury to Pennsylvania and beyond. Work crews have been clearing trees in the vicinity of the Roseville Tunnel and at the site where a new NJ Transit station will be built nearby in Andover. It is estimated the $32.5 million job will be done in 2026, allowing for passenger train service to extend from the current Lake Hopatcong station in Landing to the new...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

What is Happening This Week at the Kenilworth Public Library

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the list of events hosted by the Kenilworth Public Library the week of Jan 23 - Jan 27. THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY.... Monday, January 23: READ TO A DOG (4:00pm - 5:00pm) Ages: for readers. Registration is required. Tuesday, January 24: LAP SIT (10:30am- 10:50am) - Ages: 0 - 2 Wednesday, January 25: GOOD TYMES STRING BAND (10:30am - 11:00am) - ALL AGES Thursday, January 26: LEGO AT THE LIBRARY (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 12 To register for an event please call the library at 908-276-2451.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Superintendent Coffee is Tonight, Monday January 23

MADISON, NJ - Madison Public School will host the monthly Superintendent Coffee on Jan. 23 The coffee will take place at 7pm.  Participation: YouTube Link: https://youtube.com/live/4s48-FqbyhU Zoom Webinar Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82008337154?pwd=M2FhV0wvRWVkQW8vQWpQWitUcGFIZz09 Passcode: 336275
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy