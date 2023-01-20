ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to get $150 in betting credits for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmzjz_0kLS7VJp00

New York Post readers can use the FanDuel promo code to make a $5 bet and get $150 in betting credits ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

FanDuel Promo Code FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

FanDuel has also been approved in Ohio and new users can get $200 in betting credits when they sign up and bet $5 in the Buckeye State.

Bettors new to FanDuel can use the promo code to get $150 in betting credits upon signing up. Enter the promo code and place a $5 bet to score $150 in credit bets!

Just follow the link to use the FanDuel promo code to cash in on tonight’s NBA action.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers pick

Friday’s NBA slate wraps up in SoCal when the Los Angeles Lakers host the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

Memphis has won 11 games in a row to ascend to second place in the Western Conference at 31-13, while Los Angeles is hoping to improve on its 20-25 mark and get into the play-in discussion.

FanDuel Sportsbook favors the Grizzlies by 6.5 points and that seems reasonable. Memphis has just been a far better team this whole season, so why would that change tonight?

Ja Morant is dazzling again this season and leads the Grizzlies with 27.4 points per game. It’s not a one-man show either, since Memphis has four players averaging at least 16 points.

The Lakers do have LeBron James playing well, but not much else with Anthony Davis out of the lineup. Roll with the hotter team and take the Grizzlies to cover with the FanDuel promo code.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers pick: Grizzlies -6.5

What is the FanDuel promo code?
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 on Any Market, Get $150 in Bet Credits FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.
How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code
  1. Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit of at least $10.
  5. Place a bet of at least $5.
  6. Use the $150 in betting credits as you wish.
  7. You have 14 days to wager your bet credits should the original bet lose.

New users only, 21+. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Terms and Conditions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER .

