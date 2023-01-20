Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Tips for working out at the office
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are already three weeks into January and some of you might be thinking that my fitness resolutions might not be where I would like to be. We’ve got some tips and tricks that you can do while you are working at the office or at home.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Previewing Saturday’s Bug Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History will be hosting its Bug Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4-p.m. Ticket prices for the event vary. “Bug Festival 2023 features the museum’s scientists and researchers showing-off a huge variety of preserved (not alive) specimens from the museum’s entomology (insect) collections.”
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Venus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Venus. She is a four year old mix breed dog looking for her forever her forever home. She is shy at first and will need a some time to open up. She has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are teaching her to sit.
WDBJ7.com
Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We look forward to it every year,” said Arton Williams, owner of Caribbica Soul. “It’s literally our favorite time downtown,” said Katherine Fisher, general manager of Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue. Downtown Roanoke restaurants are looking forward to hungry customers coming in...
WDBJ7.com
Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Cattle Barrons Ball has been named the 2022 American Cancer Society Event of the Year, according to the American Cancer Society. The event hosted more than 650 people and grossed over $480,000, doubling attendance and revenue from the year prior. “An event that...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty hockey player carried off ice, airlifted to hospital
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior forward Josh Fricks of Liberty Hockey is recovering after a serious injury Friday on the ice in the team’s matchup against UNLV. Fricks was carried off the ice in the first period after a hit against the boards. He fell face first onto the ice and was placed on a backboard.
WDBJ7.com
Tudor House Sheds Light on the Seriousness of Mental Illness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Through their tragedy, they want to help other families as they navigate the difficult waters of helping a loved one who struggles with mental illness. Tudor House started out of one family’s tragedy. Louis Tudor was a coach, biscuit-man, athlete, and above all, a beloved brother, father, and husband. He took his own life in July of 2020, and since then, his family wanted to shed light on the seriousness of mental illness. It is dedicated to suicide prevention, education, and support.
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
WDBJ7.com
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: LEAP Kitchen ensuring ‘ugly produce’ doesn’t go to waste
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Operation Butternut Squash at the LEAP Kitchen in Roanoke. They found out Riverstone Organic Farm in Floyd had so much squash, it most likely would have spoiled before being sold. LEAP called on volunteers to help process 300 to 400 pounds of butternut squash....
WDBJ7.com
No. 12 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats Wake Forest 74-57
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies moved to 16-3 Sunday after defeating Wake Forest 74-57 at Cassell Coliseum. Liz Kitley scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double. Virginia Tech goes on the road Thursday at Duke who is 17-2 on the season.
WDBJ7.com
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Todd Manns, of Roanoke, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for first-degree murder, plus three years on use of a firearm in commission of a murder for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke in May 2021, according to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg National Guard soldiers receive Virginia’s National Service Medal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans across the commonwealth received Virginia’s National Service Medal Saturday. More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard Soldiers had been under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. For nine months, Task Force Red Dragon was...
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road Saturday, January 21, with other “items of evidentiary value.”. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co....
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County teen found safe
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
WDBJ7.com
Alleghany Highlands seeking feedback on potential student cell phone policy
LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools says it’s discussing the possibility of creating a student cell phone policy. The school board has requested that parents and staff be surveyed to see if cell phone use in schools is having a negative impact on the educational environment in classrooms.
WDBJ7.com
VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
