Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Tips for working out at the office

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are already three weeks into January and some of you might be thinking that my fitness resolutions might not be where I would like to be. We’ve got some tips and tricks that you can do while you are working at the office or at home.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories: Meet Venus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Venus. She is a four year old mix breed dog looking for her forever her forever home. She is shy at first and will need a some time to open up. She has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are teaching her to sit.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We look forward to it every year,” said Arton Williams, owner of Caribbica Soul. “It’s literally our favorite time downtown,” said Katherine Fisher, general manager of Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue. Downtown Roanoke restaurants are looking forward to hungry customers coming in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Cattle Barrons Ball has been named the 2022 American Cancer Society Event of the Year, according to the American Cancer Society. The event hosted more than 650 people and grossed over $480,000, doubling attendance and revenue from the year prior. “An event that...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Liberty hockey player carried off ice, airlifted to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior forward Josh Fricks of Liberty Hockey is recovering after a serious injury Friday on the ice in the team’s matchup against UNLV. Fricks was carried off the ice in the first period after a hit against the boards. He fell face first onto the ice and was placed on a backboard.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tudor House Sheds Light on the Seriousness of Mental Illness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Through their tragedy, they want to help other families as they navigate the difficult waters of helping a loved one who struggles with mental illness. Tudor House started out of one family’s tragedy. Louis Tudor was a coach, biscuit-man, athlete, and above all, a beloved brother, father, and husband. He took his own life in July of 2020, and since then, his family wanted to shed light on the seriousness of mental illness. It is dedicated to suicide prevention, education, and support.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Todd Manns, of Roanoke, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for first-degree murder, plus three years on use of a firearm in commission of a murder for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke in May 2021, according to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg National Guard soldiers receive Virginia’s National Service Medal

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans across the commonwealth received Virginia’s National Service Medal Saturday. More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard Soldiers had been under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. For nine months, Task Force Red Dragon was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road Saturday, January 21, with other “items of evidentiary value.”. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co....
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County teen found safe

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleghany Highlands seeking feedback on potential student cell phone policy

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools says it’s discussing the possibility of creating a student cell phone policy. The school board has requested that parents and staff be surveyed to see if cell phone use in schools is having a negative impact on the educational environment in classrooms.
LOW MOOR, VA
WDBJ7.com

VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
LYNCHBURG, VA

