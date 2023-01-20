ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denville, NJ

Diamond Spring Road Closed Today

By Fred J. Aun
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

DENVILLE, NJ - Diamond Spring Road will be closed in both directions until about 4 p.m. today, police said.

The closure, for road repair, began at 9 a.m.

Police are asking motorists to follow all signs and detours. "Police Officers will be present if you should need further assistance," they said. "Expect delays and give yourself extra time during the morning and afternoon commutes.  We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

