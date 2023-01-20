Rahway Bowling Team Takes Second Place at Union County Tournament

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School (RHS) bowling team competed in the finals of the Union County Tournament on Thursday. The team had a great run, making it all the way to the final match, where it lost to #1 seed Westfield and took second place overall.

On its way to the finals, the team upset #3 seed, and the #4 ranked team in the state, Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the quarterfinals, and then #2 seed Roselle Park in the semifinals.

Rahway beat both teams in a best-of-five matchup, defeating both 3-2.

Head Coach Darius Singletary said, "Every game leading up to the finals came down to the wire and our team made the clutch and necessary shots to get the win. We were the underdogs coming in and showed everyone what Rahway Strong is all about."

The county tournament roster included Alexander Paz, Nasir Pate, Richard “RJ” Kluse, Shawn Mackay, and Marcelino Torres.

Richard Kluse competes on Friday in the individual finals.

The team next takes on Clark's Arthur L. Johnson on Monday, January 23, at 4 p.m.

