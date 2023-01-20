ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Rahway Bowling Team Takes Second Place at Union County Tournament

By David Brighouse
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School (RHS) bowling team competed in the finals of the Union County Tournament on Thursday. The team had a great run, making it all the way to the final match, where it lost to #1 seed Westfield and took second place overall.

On its way to the finals, the team upset #3 seed, and the #4 ranked team in the state, Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the quarterfinals, and then #2 seed Roselle Park in the semifinals.

Rahway beat both teams in a best-of-five matchup, defeating both 3-2.

Head Coach Darius Singletary said, "Every game leading up to the finals came down to the wire and our team made the clutch and necessary shots to get the win. We were the underdogs coming in and showed everyone what Rahway Strong is all about."

The county tournament roster included Alexander Paz, Nasir Pate, Richard “RJ” Kluse, Shawn Mackay, and Marcelino Torres.

Richard Kluse competes on Friday in the individual finals.

The team next takes on Clark's Arthur L. Johnson on Monday, January 23, at 4 p.m.

[Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXAkm_0kLS7McW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4Ztp_0kLS7McW00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Roselle Park High School Bowler Takes First Place in the Union County Tournament

Linden, NJ – The Union County high school bowling tournaments for individuals and teams were held the week of January 16 at Jersey Lanes in Linden. Roselle Park bowlers competed in both tournaments and brought home some new hardware. Sophomore Michael Martin took 1st place in the individual boys tournament, beating out last year’s winner from Westfield. Freshman Kamila Cruz-Cordiero took 2nd place in the individual girls tournament. Senior Caitlyn Nicol took 3rd place in the individual girls tournament. Seniors Owen Miller and Derek Wenskoski also placed in the top 20 in the county. Roselle Park also had a great team showing placing 3rd in Union County. The varsity team members who participated in the team tournament are Senior Derek Wenskoski, Senior Owen Miller, Senior Caitlyn Nicol, Sophomore Michael Martins, Freshman Kamila Cordiero and Freshman David Newhart. The Panthers are defending State Champions and look to finish the season strong before making a run for a repeat in February. Click here to see their schedule for the remainder of the season.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Top Talent on Display at the Passaic County Swimming Championships in Wayne

WAYNE, NJ – In mid-January each year, the winter high school sports teams compete in a myriad of tournaments and events. This Saturday the boys and girls swim teams from Passaic County schools came to Wayne and the pool at Passaic County Tech for the County Meet of Champions. At the end of the day, it was the hosts that took home both championships. For the girls, Passaic Tech scored 400 points. In second place was Wayne Hills, 3rd Lakeland/West Milford with 253 points and Wayne Valley took 4th place. The Wayne Hills girls dove into the tournament with high hopes, sporting...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Girls Swimmers Win Ocean County Championship Over Weekend

TOMS RIVER - Congratulations to the Southern Regional Girls Swim Team on winning the 2023 Ocean County Championship on Sunday, 1/22/23 at the Toms River YMCA. The Rams won five events:  200 Medley Relay: Emily Kulinski, Francesca Fields, Julianna Marco, Summer Watson. 200 Individual Free:  Sevanah Oravets (broke school record) 500  Individual Freestyle: Sevanah Oravets (broke school record) 100 Breaststroke: Francesca Fields 400 Freestyle Relay: Sevanah Oravets, Emily Kulinski, Shae Centanni, Francesca Fields On Monday, Southern competed against Toms River North and won 121-46 200 Medley Relay: 1:57.84 (S) - Emily Kulinski, Francesca Fields, Sevanah Oravets, Shae Centanni   200 Freestyle: 1:56.48 (TRN) - Kaitlyn Culbert   200 IM: 2:34.19 (S) - Julianna Marco   50 Freestyle: 25.60 (S) - Sevanah Oravets   100 Butterfly: 1:04.79 (S) - Francesca Fields   100 Freestyle: 1:03.22 (S) - Chloe Furlong   500 Freestyle: 5:54.34 (S) - Shae Centanni   200 Freestyle Relay: 1:55.33 (TRN) - Kaitlyn Culbert, Caitlin Poulos, Kyran Thievon, Katelyn Rizzo   100 Backstroke: 1:00.43 (TRN) - Kaitlyn Culbert   100 Breaststroke: 1:18.61 (S) - Talia Duralek   400 Freestyle Relay: 4:11.16 (S) - Isabella Wyckoff, Payton Nork, Summer Watson, Emma Mills  
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Park Wrestling Show Up Big at the Union County Tournament

Union, NJ - The Union County Wrestling Tournament was held at Kean College on January 21. Sixteen schools participated in the tournament represented 14 weight classes. Roselle Park finished 4th overall, while three Park athletes won their weight class in the final round and were crowned champions of Union County. The following Park wrestlers won their weight class: Matthew Griffin pinned Henrique Ribeiro from Governor Livingston in 1:03 to win the 120 weight class. In addition to being champion, Griffin was presented with the 2023 Union County Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Mayson Harms won by decision (6-4) over Christian Gioia from Governor Livingston to win the 144 weight class. Kevin Osorio pinned Conor Reid from Elizabeth in 0:16 to win the 285 weight class. Congratulation to the Roselle Park Wrestling program for a great tournament!
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.  The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

SPHS Indoor Track Wins Girls Blue Division at GMC Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ - They did it again. The South Plainfield High School girls indoor track team won the Blue Division title at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Saturday at the Bennett Complex in Toms River. The title is the fifth in a row for the girls. SPHS coach Chris Fish called them “ferocious felines” in a post sent to TAPinto South Plainfield. Gianna Penyak and Ashlynn Lehman finished fifth and sixth place overall, respectively, in the 3,200-meter race. Penyak finished in 12:43.45 while Lehman crossed the line in 12:50.06. “Gianna saw that there were seven  laps left and took off from the...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 24 Points, Morton 17 as Chatham Boys Basketball Earns 'Ugly' 11th Straight Win, 64-54 vs. Mount Olive

CHATHAM, NJ -- Senior guard Danny Morton joked that he was going to turn the lights on when he got home and shoot some free throws outside after Chatham had scored a 64-54 boys basketball win vs. Mount Olive on Monday night. The Cougars were able to laugh off the "ugly" parts of their game - which included 60% accuracy from the foul line - as they posted their 11th straight win behind a game-high 24 points from Ryan Leskauskas and 17 points provided by Morton. Ryan Leskauskas and Danny Morton talk about the win Chatham (12-2) moved to a 9-2 lead from...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Bowls Over Harrison

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – With a new lineup following the County Tournament on Saturday, Hasbrouck Heights handed Harrison a 7-0 loss on Monday afternoon in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match. Michael McGurran rolled a 187 to lead the Aviators to a comfortable 599-447 victory over the Blue Tide in a game one.  Adrian Argana, inserted into the lineup, bowled a 161 off the bench to chip in.  Game two was another win for the Aviators, as Michael Quimbayo rolled a 212 to lead Hasbrouck Heights to a 624-508 victory. Hasbrouck Heights finished the sweep with a 614-455 in game three.  McGurran edged Quimabyo, 536-523 for the high bowler honors for Hasbrouck Heights. Hasbrouck Heights 7, Harrison 0         Hasbrouck Heights          Michael Quimbayo 146 212 165 523 Michael McGurran 187 168 181 536 Adrian Argana 161 129 151 441 Matt Haines 105 115 117 337 Total 599 624 614 1837 Harrison 447 508 455 1410
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Basketball Teams Organize Clinic for PAL Recreation Program

RAHWAY, NJ — Just a week after we reported on the opening of the Rahway PAL basketball season, more great news has just come out of the Rahway Recreation Center. On Saturday, January 21, members of the Rahway High School (RHS) boys and girls basketball teams visited the PAL program in order to organize a clinic for its young athletes. Coach Erik Podell, head coach of the RHS boys team, Coach Jorge Gutierrez, head coach of the RHS girls team, and their players took the kids through a variety of drills and exercises with every age group, from 7U through 14U. PAL Executive Director Darius Singletary  and PAL...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Defeats Hillside, 52-41

UNION, NJ -- After trailing by two points at halftime, the Union boys basketball team dominated the second half and went on to defeat Hillside, 52-41, Monday afternoon. Riley Flood scored 18 points for the Farmers (8-7), who outscored the Comets, 14-8, in the third quarter to take a four-point lead. Kameron McGainey finished with 13 points and Ralph Brucal scored 11 points for Union, which closed out the game by outscoring Hillside, 16-9, in the fourth quarter. Dartangnon Siddons led Hillside (4-11) with 13 points and Delroy Smith closed with 12 points for the Comets.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Wrestling Volunteer Ed Spatola Wins Prestigious Union County Award

RAHWAY, NJ — Anyone who knows anything about Rahway wrestling, whether at the recreation level or in the public schools all the way to the high school varsity team, knows Edward Spatola. TAPinto Rahway actually just mentioned him in an article it published about the town's recreation program, writing, "Ed Spatola, who seems to be everywhere that something Rahway Wrestling-related is happening, also assists and referees home matches." He has been mentoring the young people of the community for decades and always on a volunteer basis. He's never taken a dime. His quiet, consistent approach can often fall under the radar. But not anymore....
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Girls Basketball Receives No. 2 Seed in Morris County Tournament

MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville Township High School girls basketball team is the number two seed in the Morris County Tournament following an 11-2 start to the season.  Morris Catholic is the top seed in the field, with Chatham, Randolph and Madison rounding out the top five. The Lady Mustangs will host the winner of the preliminary round match-up between No. 15 seed Morris Tech and No. 18 seed Parsippany Hills on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.  The tournament quarterfinals will be played on Feb. 4 at Morris Knolls High School. The County College of Morris hosts the semifinals on Feb. 10 and then the finals on Feb. 17. The Morris County Girls Basketball seeds are:  No 1 Morris Catholic No 2 Montville No 3 Chatham No 4 Randolph No 5 Madison No 6 Morristown No 7 Jefferson No 8 Peqauannock No 9 Mendham No 10 West Morris No 11 Hanover Park No 12 Morris Knolls No 13 Morristown-Beard No 14 Morris Hills No 15 Morris Tech No 16 Boonton No 17 Mountain Lakes No 18 Parsippany Hills No 19 Villa Walsh No 20 Kinnelon No 21 Parsippany No 22 Mount Olive No 23 St. Elizabeth No 24 Roxbury No 25 Whippany Park No 26 Dover  
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights Defense Shuts Down New Milford

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Anthony Peterson and Jack Baker each scored 16 points as Hasbrouck Heights defeated New Milford, 61-38 in a NJIC non-divisional basketball game on Monday night in Hasbrouck Heights.  Hasbrouck Heights improved to 12-4 on the season, while New Milford fell to 6-8. The Aviators jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of one quarter and then clamped down on the New Milford offense, outscoring the Knights 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 35-12 lead into intermission. New Milford’s offense go untracked in the third quarter, outscoring the Aviators 18-15, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the deficit. Caden DeRosa and Evan Werner each scored eight points for Hasbrouck Heights.  Vincent Arroyo scored 16 to lead New Milford. New Milford (6-8) 5 7 18 8 38 Hasbrouck Heights (12-4) 12 23 15 11 61             New Milford 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 0 0 0   Vincent Arroyo 5 2 0 16   John Giannoulis 1 0 0 2   Amaurys Beato 3 1 0 9   Wilburt Rodriguez 1 0 0 2   Luis Placido 2 1 2 9   Totals: 12 4 2 38               Hasbrouck Heights  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 1 2 0 8   Mike Canavatchel 0 0 0 0   Caden DeRosa 1 2 0 8   Shane Ike 0 0 4 4   Joey Formisano 1 0 1 3   Jack Baker 7 0 2 16   Josh Rodriguez 0 2 0 6   Anthony Peterson 4 1 5 16   Totals: 14 7 12 61  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic Beats Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Town Matchup

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Union Catholic (7-7) defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 62-52, behind the efforts of three double-digit scorers at home on Saturday afternoon, as Matt Nervi deposited a career-high 25 points off six three-point baskets for the Raiders on the losing end. Scotch Plains-Fanwood had won its previous four games entering the matchup but was unable to keep their streak against the Vikings. Despite the loss, the Raiders still hold a 7-0 division record, leading the UCC-Mountain division by three games. Khadar Jackson was the other Raider to finish in double-figures for scoring, registering 10 points. Keyshawn Winchester led Union Catholic with...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Morristown Falls to West Morris; 54-48

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School boys basketball team fell to West Morris, 54-48, on Monday, Jan. 23. The Colonials outscored the Wolfpack 19-4 in the third quarter. Zion Baitey had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Morristown, and Finn Rodgers and Christian Clark-Stokes each scored 11 points. Eli Stoute and Jack Leonard combined for 27 points for West Morris, and Matt Mancini grabbed 13 rebounds. Morristown lost its fifth game in a row and will now travel to face Sparta on Wednesday January 25. Game time is 7pm.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships

SUFFERN, NY -   Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY.  The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Registration Open for Union's 2023 Spring Little League

UNION, NJ - Registration for the 2023 Spring season for Union Little League baseball is now open. Open to all communities, boys and girls, the online registration is found HERE.  Registration must be completed and received by Feb. 20. Fees:  Majors, Minors, Rookie and T-Ball  (ages 5 -13):                     $175 ($25 discount for each sibling child) All returning and new players must register.  New players must attend a player skill evaluation (date and location will be sent at a later date), bring a birth certificate or copy of evaluations, and provide a doctor's note clearing child to play baseball or sports in general.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge High Athletics Should be Back in Action Soon

GLEN RIDGE, NJ-- Sadly, the Glen Ridge High community has had to deal with a tragedy which involved the passing of a student, as well as injuries to other students, from a car accident, on Jan. 15. With that, the Ridger athletic teams did not compete this past week. The teams should all be back to its respective venues by Jan. 24. This winter, the GR squads have done well so far. The girls' basketball team will take a 13-0 record (8-0 in conference play) into a game at Millburn, on Jan. 24, starting at 4 p.m. The Ridgers have, obviously, played well and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy