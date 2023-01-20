ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Rain Tuesday night changes to snow by Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS — A strong upper level system is expected to create major weather impacts for central portions of the United States. With above average temperatures for the St. Louis area so far in January, snowfall has not been measurable at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Only a trace has been reported through January 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

'Glass Forest Terrariums' making plant ownership easy and fun

ST. LOUIS — Looking to beat cabin fever? How about adding some greens to your home! Glass Forest Terrariums offers low-maintenance living plants under glass to greenify any space. The local business makes plant ownership easy and fun!. Chief Leaf Officer, Liz Heisler, joined Mary in studio to how...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

MetroLink service changes starting today

Maintenance and improvements to the MetroLink system starting Monday evening will impact riders. The work that is about to start means that Metrolink trains will operate on a single track at different locations for extended periods of time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival returns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A winter tradition returns to the Delmar Loop. Visitors of all ages are enjoying the sights and sounds of the Loop’s Ice Cestival. The carnival fills several blocks of the Delmar Loop with ice sculptures and other winter activities. The event runs until 9...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlsportspage.com

Weekend Road Trip: Pere Marquette State Park by way of the Great River Road– This Sunday is the Bald Eagle Festival

The main room in the Lodge at Perre Marquette State Park. Missouri and Illinois are highly underrated as far as scenery is concerned as a vacation destination. The Midwest may not have the ocean or snowcapped mountains, but it makes up for it in the seasonal color changing of trees, the many flowers, birds, hiking areas and waterways—and the Great River Road is a shining example for the perfect getaway.
GRAFTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy