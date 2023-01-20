The main room in the Lodge at Perre Marquette State Park. Missouri and Illinois are highly underrated as far as scenery is concerned as a vacation destination. The Midwest may not have the ocean or snowcapped mountains, but it makes up for it in the seasonal color changing of trees, the many flowers, birds, hiking areas and waterways—and the Great River Road is a shining example for the perfect getaway.

GRAFTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO