Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
KSDK
Rain Tuesday night changes to snow by Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — A strong upper level system is expected to create major weather impacts for central portions of the United States. With above average temperatures for the St. Louis area so far in January, snowfall has not been measurable at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Only a trace has been reported through January 22.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark
A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
krcgtv.com
Winter storm watch in effect from Tuesday evening - Wednesday morning
Outlooks are beginning to come into better agreement on Tuesday's winter weather event, with the NWS upgrading this to a potential winter storm:. Confidence is high on minor - moderate impacts for all of Mid-MO, but there is uncertainty as of now on where the heaviest band of snow will set-up.
KSDK
'Glass Forest Terrariums' making plant ownership easy and fun
ST. LOUIS — Looking to beat cabin fever? How about adding some greens to your home! Glass Forest Terrariums offers low-maintenance living plants under glass to greenify any space. The local business makes plant ownership easy and fun!. Chief Leaf Officer, Liz Heisler, joined Mary in studio to how...
MetroLink service changes starting today
Maintenance and improvements to the MetroLink system starting Monday evening will impact riders. The work that is about to start means that Metrolink trains will operate on a single track at different locations for extended periods of time.
KMOV
The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival returns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A winter tradition returns to the Delmar Loop. Visitors of all ages are enjoying the sights and sounds of the Loop’s Ice Cestival. The carnival fills several blocks of the Delmar Loop with ice sculptures and other winter activities. The event runs until 9...
KSDK
City Foundry STL Week: 'Polished Prints' a shop for the babes and babies
ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis is hoping to help you beat the winter blues with City Foundry STL week. Throughout the week of January 23rd, the team will be highlighting all of the places to shop, eat, and support local! To kick off the week, Mary explored Polished Prints.
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
stlsportspage.com
Weekend Road Trip: Pere Marquette State Park by way of the Great River Road– This Sunday is the Bald Eagle Festival
The main room in the Lodge at Perre Marquette State Park. Missouri and Illinois are highly underrated as far as scenery is concerned as a vacation destination. The Midwest may not have the ocean or snowcapped mountains, but it makes up for it in the seasonal color changing of trees, the many flowers, birds, hiking areas and waterways—and the Great River Road is a shining example for the perfect getaway.
