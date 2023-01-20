ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday

Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
PARADE OF WEAK WEATHER MAKERS THIS WEEK

There are 4 disturbances that are possible over the next week, with one passing by every other day: late Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Each one has the potential to produce some light snow shower activity and minor snow accumulations. Breezy/blustery conditions will accompany them as well. No major winter storm is expected in our area but roads may become slick at times.

