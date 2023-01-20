ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul

By Emma Helbling
Cincinnati Magazine
Cincinnati Magazine
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOAh1_0kLS7Dfz00

4354 Hamilton Ave., Northside, $1,100,000

W hen Cincinnati soap company mogul Andrew Jergens (you probably know him better for his lotion) constructed a Gothic-style estate at the corner of Northside’s Hamilton and Bruce avenues, the intersection was home to the four wealthiest men in Cincinnati and dubbed, appropriately, “Millionaire’s Corner.” Catty-corner from Andrew’s house was company co-owner Charles Geilfus; across the street was his brother and vice president, Herman.

Andrew died in the 1920s, and four decades later his mansion (or castle, depending on who you ask—Andrew had a flair for the ultra-goth) was razed. The land went to Cincinnati Parks, and the home’s crown jewel, the Damascus Room brought back from Syria, was given to the Cincinnati Art Museum for safekeeping. There’s little on Millionaire’s Corner that looks the same today. But Herman’s more modest 5,700-square-foot home still stands, and features many of the same Aesthetic Movement finishes that made the intersection the envy of its Northside neighbors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tfZc_0kLS7Dfz00

Stained glass windows, six original fireplaces, and a classic butler’s pantry give the space historic charm, but the nearly 140-year-old house is still thoroughly modern and spectacularly maintained. Depending on what the future owners decide to do with all that space, the main house could have as many as nine bedrooms. And, thanks to a zoning variance, the property could be used for anything from single-family residence to business.

The not-so-hidden gem of this former estate is the carriage house, where a once-humble outbuilding has been reimagined as a chic accessory dwelling with marble waterfall countertops, spa-inspired bathrooms, Scandinavian-inspired finishes, and a modern matte black color scheme. Find your way from the main building to the carriage house by trailing through an English-inspired boxwood garden thoughtfully peppered with fountains and woven together by cobblestone pathways that may as well lead to another era.

The post This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to purchase former Saks building for $3 million

The city of Cincinnati plans to spend $3 million to purchase the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. The department store permanently closed at the end of last year. "We always hate to see a business close," said Council Member Jeff Cramerding. "But with so much exciting...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Ebony J Media celebrates 7-year anniversary helping businesses

“I have dedicated my entire life to promoting, inspiring and educating others. Ebony J Media isn’t just my business, it’s my calling.” says radio personality 1003 RNB cincy Jeffonia “Ms. Ebony J” Wynn during her 7 Years In Business Mixer Celebration at First Financial Bank.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Work-from-home preferences could cut into cities’ revenue

Though the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview, working from home is still a priority for workers — while cities are left with empty office spaces. “Sixty-nine percent of Americans prefer working remotely and 68% of employers want people in the office,” said Kim Patton, president of Elevar Design Group, when discussing the affinity employees have for remote work.
COVINGTON, KY
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
103GBF

Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky

It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO

Bengals fans get a taste of Anchor Bar, home of the original Buffalo wing, before it comes to Cincinnati

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bengals fans heading to New York for this weekend's game can get a preview of a Buffalo delicacy that'll be coming to the Cincinnati area. Anchor Bar in Buffalo is packed every night with customers excited to see the home of the original Buffalo wings. According to the restaurant, Dominic Bellissimo asked his mother to prepare something for his friends to eat on a Friday night in 1964. His mom, Teresa, deep fried some wings and flavored them with a secret sauce. From that moment on, "Buffalo Wings" became a regular item on their menu.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Uncle Yip’s Asian restaurant on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol

Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine. The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Friday, Jan. 20, the owners confirmed. The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to...
KETTERING, OH
Cincinnati Magazine

Cincinnati Magazine

Troy, MI
288
Followers
207
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Treat yourself, learn the culture, discover the best bars & restaurants, strike the perfect work/life balance - experience all our city has to offer at Cincinnati Magazine.

 https://www.cincinnatimagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy