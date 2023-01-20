The dinner table left a lifelong impression on Hilary Franz. As a child she sat between her single father, an analyst for the city of Portland with a passion for government work, and her grandfather, a rancher in rural Pierce County who espoused self-reliance. “You’d watch them fighting vehemently,” she says, but even as a kid she thought, “You guys have more in common than you really think.” After practicing environmental land use law and then serving on Bainbridge City Council, Franz was elected Washington’s commissioner of public lands in 2016. She sees how the Department of Natural Resources can bridge those dinner table viewpoints, like leasing state-held lands to fund education or building a wildfire response program that doesn’t lean on federal support. With a black belt in kickboxing and the last of her three sons out of the house, Franz fairly trembles with excitement over ramping up her statewide travels to view DNR lands. “You meet the people there and spend time on the landscape and it’s one of the best parts of this job,” she says.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO