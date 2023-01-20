Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Kids these days aren’t getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate. Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
spokanepublicradio.org
Legislators recommend changes to Washington's voters' pamphlet
A Washington legislative committee is considering changes to the rules that govern the voters’ pamphlets mailed out by state and county governments before elections. The pamphlets allow candidates to introduce themselves to voters. They also provide information about ballot measures, such as school levies and initiatives. Current law requires...
publicnewsservice.org
Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill
Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
KOMO News
Changes to health care costs in 2023 for seniors enrolled in Medicare
SEATTLE — The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, is expected to have a big impact on older Americans in 2023 as the legislation will reduce the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare participants, according to AARP. AARP said brand-name drug prices have grown faster than general...
Chronicle
State Government Approves Name Changes Proposed by Tribes for Nine Sites
Nine proposals by Native American tribes to rename features across Washington state were approved by the Board of Natural Resources during a meeting on Tuesday morning. The proposals came in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 2021 orders to rename geographic features throughout the country bearing derogatory names. “By...
qhubonews.com
Washington State has started a probe into private special education institutions. – by Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Washington education officials have launched an investigation into the state’s largest network of privately run schools for students...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
myedmondsnews.com
State housing bills a battleground for local control vs. density
I’ve written it before, and it is still true: Nothing sparks more reaction in South Snohomish County than the phrase “single-family zoning.” What drives that reaction is equal parts growth, change, fear, the economy and history. The Washington State Legislature is again debating a bill that could...
WWEEK
There’s an Overlap Between Chronic Homelessness and What Oregon Does Worst
In Oregon, a state heralded for its recreational outdoor lifestyle, a state whose largest city has a massive community of bike riders, there is a chronic shortage of rehab beds for patients with brain injuries. How?. Despite the intersection of untreated brain trauma and our crisis of untreated mental illness...
spokanepublicradio.org
Bivalent Covid vaccines have been available in Washington for four months, but few roll up sleeves to get them
Fewer than one in three eligible Washingtonians have gotten the bivalent boosters tailored to fight omicron variants. That’s higher than the national average, but far lower than state health officials had hoped. There are a number of reasons for the low uptake. Coronavirus is perceived as less of a...
Tacoma Daily Index
State Parks is hiring 305 park aides
OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work in its beautiful outdoor places this spring, summer and fall!. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in diverse environments like old-growth forests, channeled scabland and shrub steppe, as well as on Pacific Ocean beaches and the high desert and around Puget Sound and its islands.
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
The Daily Score
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
Washington lawmakers considering new approach to drug possession law
Victor Mendez is a recovery coach in Omak, helping people emerge from substance abuse. To connect with people, he draws on his own story. “I was addicted at a young age of 13 years old, from there I spent the next 32 years of my life in and out of prison,” Mendez said.
seattlemet.com
Hilary Franz Has Her Eye on Public Lands—and Beyond
The dinner table left a lifelong impression on Hilary Franz. As a child she sat between her single father, an analyst for the city of Portland with a passion for government work, and her grandfather, a rancher in rural Pierce County who espoused self-reliance. “You’d watch them fighting vehemently,” she says, but even as a kid she thought, “You guys have more in common than you really think.” After practicing environmental land use law and then serving on Bainbridge City Council, Franz was elected Washington’s commissioner of public lands in 2016. She sees how the Department of Natural Resources can bridge those dinner table viewpoints, like leasing state-held lands to fund education or building a wildfire response program that doesn’t lean on federal support. With a black belt in kickboxing and the last of her three sons out of the house, Franz fairly trembles with excitement over ramping up her statewide travels to view DNR lands. “You meet the people there and spend time on the landscape and it’s one of the best parts of this job,” she says.
koze.com
Washington Bill Would Remove Statewide Firearm Preemption
OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s who’s in charge of recommending a preferred new airport site in Puget Sound region
It adopted a charter, holds meetings, abides by voting rules and will play an instrumental role in shaping near-term conversations about the next potential major airport in the Puget Sound. The planning group is called the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission. Its work over the past three years, while public, largely...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
