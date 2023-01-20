ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

spokanepublicradio.org

Legislators recommend changes to Washington's voters' pamphlet

A Washington legislative committee is considering changes to the rules that govern the voters’ pamphlets mailed out by state and county governments before elections. The pamphlets allow candidates to introduce themselves to voters. They also provide information about ballot measures, such as school levies and initiatives. Current law requires...
publicnewsservice.org

Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill

Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
Chronicle

State Government Approves Name Changes Proposed by Tribes for Nine Sites

Nine proposals by Native American tribes to rename features across Washington state were approved by the Board of Natural Resources during a meeting on Tuesday morning. The proposals came in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 2021 orders to rename geographic features throughout the country bearing derogatory names. “By...
qhubonews.com

Washington State has started a probe into private special education institutions. – by Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Washington education officials have launched an investigation into the state’s largest network of privately run schools for students...
myedmondsnews.com

State housing bills a battleground for local control vs. density

I’ve written it before, and it is still true: Nothing sparks more reaction in South Snohomish County than the phrase “single-family zoning.” What drives that reaction is equal parts growth, change, fear, the economy and history. The Washington State Legislature is again debating a bill that could...
Tacoma Daily Index

State Parks is hiring 305 park aides

OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work in its beautiful outdoor places this spring, summer and fall!. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in diverse environments like old-growth forests, channeled scabland and shrub steppe, as well as on Pacific Ocean beaches and the high desert and around Puget Sound and its islands.
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
seattlemet.com

Hilary Franz Has Her Eye on Public Lands—and Beyond

The dinner table left a lifelong impression on Hilary Franz. As a child she sat between her single father, an analyst for the city of Portland with a passion for government work, and her grandfather, a rancher in rural Pierce County who espoused self-reliance. “You’d watch them fighting vehemently,” she says, but even as a kid she thought, “You guys have more in common than you really think.” After practicing environmental land use law and then serving on Bainbridge City Council, Franz was elected Washington’s commissioner of public lands in 2016. She sees how the Department of Natural Resources can bridge those dinner table viewpoints, like leasing state-held lands to fund education or building a wildfire response program that doesn’t lean on federal support. With a black belt in kickboxing and the last of her three sons out of the house, Franz fairly trembles with excitement over ramping up her statewide travels to view DNR lands. “You meet the people there and spend time on the landscape and it’s one of the best parts of this job,” she says.
koze.com

Washington Bill Would Remove Statewide Firearm Preemption

OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.
