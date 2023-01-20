Read full article on original website
Applications open for Northwest Louisiana workforce training program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Those looking to start a career in manufacturing now have a new option through the NWLA Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program. Applications are open, and the FAME program is now offering opportunities to work with International Paper in Mansfield. The new partnership provides more...
Police: Child accidentally shot by sibling playing with gun
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
Child shot by sibling in Southwest Shreveport
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
Councilwoman Taylor asks public to turn in the Sugar Lane shooter(s)
Lisa Marie Celebration of Life Livestream
Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 23rd. Be ready for excessively heavy rain event to unfold …. Be ready for excessively heavy rain event to unfold Tuesday. 4 children, several...
Shreveport City Workers Help Clean Up Youree Drive Homeless Camp
Over the past several weeks, citizens of Shreveport began showing concern over a homeless camp outside of Walmart on Youree Drive. People took to social media both concerned for the safety of those living in those conditions, and those who were angry and believed the camp was an eyesore. Councilman...
Shreveport Police searching for two runaway teens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for two runaway teens. Police said Ziare Wilson ran away from a relative's home on 9100 Walker road. Wilson is described as having rainbowed colored hair. He is approximately 5'4" and weighs approximately 110 lbs. Police are also searching for Bernecia Johnson, 15,...
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead
It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
America’s Rose Garden to host a pruning party February 18
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – America has an official rose garden, and you’re invited to help prune it on February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Don’t worry if you’ve never pruned roses before, either, because you’ll be trained by a Master Rosarian. Claude Graves...
High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Rayville in Calvary Baptist event
The Bossier Bearkats defeated Rayville 60-56 in the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist Saturday afternoon. Tahj Roots and Javon Johnson led the Bearkats with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Kerel Woods added 16. Bossier (13-9) resumes District 1-4A play at Northwood Tuesday. Rayville dropped to 13-9.
Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday
Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. Rise Up & Roast, fueling the future of survivors of human trafficking and people experiencing poverty through dignified employment. Rise Up & Roast program was started by The Hub Ministries...
Is This Shreveport’s Oldest Building?
Today, I wanted to track down the oldest building still in use in Shreveport, Louisiana, and I think I’ve found it. Naturally, our city’s supposed oldest building is located in downtown Shreveport. That’s fitting considering our downtown area is full of history and iconic buildings. I’ll be honest, when I started on this journey, I predicted our oldest building would either be a house outside of downtown Shreveport or one of our many buildings located in the heart.
Did Anyone Notice Anything Unusual in the Sky in Bossier City?
One local Reddit user wants to know if anyone else saw an unidentified flying object over Bossier City late last week. The question was posted to the Bossier City Reddit page Friday, January 20, 2023, by DeejayPleazure, asking 'Did anyone see the UFO last night?'. According to the National UFO...
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Keithville home heavily damaged in fire
Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Rise Up & Roast, fueling the future of survivors of human trafficking and people experiencing poverty through dignified employment. Rise Up & Roast program was started by The Hub Ministries about a year ago....
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening Saturday
It has been said, "If you're gonna break your diet or New Year's resolution, it better be on something really great." And so I did just that at The Cake House which was rocking their grand opening Saturday morning with people laughing, smiling, and dancing to Sgt.B's DJ-style record-spinning, while waiting for their sweet treats.
Part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will close for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning 8 a.m. Monday, January 30, part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will be closed. The affected segment on what is officially designated as Louisiana 3008 goes over Caney Creek, located between Topeka Trail and Methodist Camp Road. This...
Bossier City looks to improve traffic with new signal
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials in Bossier City are looking to improve traffic flow near two schools by installing a new traffic light on Monday. Crews have already completed building the signal pole foundations, mast arms and signal heads at the Innovation Dr. and Swan Lake Rd. intersection. The location sits between WT Lewis Elementary School and the Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning.
