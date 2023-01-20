ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Calhoun County Announces New Camera System

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Blood Assurance Blood Drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion

There will be a Blood Assurance blood drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion. All those planning to donate blood should drink plenty of fluids including juice or water. It’s a good idea to drink more water than your usual intake on the day of your donation. Donors are also asked to avoid caffeine and alcohol.
TRION, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Increasing Investigative Tools with New Camera System

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 people killed in Cherokee County wreck

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck killed two people on Thursday afternoon near Piedmont, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Brittney Hayes, 21, and an 18-year-old were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, hit a mound of dirt and overturned. Hayes and the teen were not using seatbelts at the time of the wreck and were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail

Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 23rd

Kayla Ramsey, 29 of Ashville – UPOCS (x2), UPODP, and DUI/Any Substance;. Tony Wilson, 51 of Trion – Forgery 3rd Degree/Counterfeiting. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are 109 inmates housed in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Three Vehicle Wreck in DeKalb County

One person was hurt in a three vehicle mishap Thursday in DeKalb County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement accident report, that crash took place at 3:38pm on Alabama Highway 75 near County Road 843 – and involved a 2016 Chevy Silverado, a 2011 Honda Accord and a 2018 Nissan Rogue.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies

Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies. A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge in Rome, Georgia Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Rome police are still trying to figure out exactly why...
ROME, GA
AL.com

Cherokee County woman dies in head-on collision

A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, on Alabama 9 near Cherokee County 80, about three miles north of Cedar Bluff. Clair...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
WAFF

22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck

CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Passing of Sheriff’s Office K-9, “KILO”

Passing of Sheriff’s Office K-9 We are saddened to announce the passing of Sheriff’s Office K9, “Kilo.”. She died under the care of her veterinarian, due to medical issues. Kilo was 10 years old and served Cherokee County with pride. Kilo was a loving and hard working K-9 whose primary mission was detecting illegal drugs, but also loved visiting schools.
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy