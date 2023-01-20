Read full article on original website
Calhoun County Announces New Camera System
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
Traffic Accident with Injuries and Entrapment in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Per Calhoun County 911 on US Hwy 78 West between Carterton Hts and Wilson Willingham Rd Intersections in City of Oxford. The roadway is shutdown due to a traffic accident with injuries and entrapment. Please avoid the area.
Blood Assurance Blood Drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion
There will be a Blood Assurance blood drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion. All those planning to donate blood should drink plenty of fluids including juice or water. It’s a good idea to drink more water than your usual intake on the day of your donation. Donors are also asked to avoid caffeine and alcohol.
Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Increasing Investigative Tools with New Camera System
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
2 people killed in Cherokee County wreck
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck killed two people on Thursday afternoon near Piedmont, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Brittney Hayes, 21, and an 18-year-old were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, hit a mound of dirt and overturned. Hayes and the teen were not using seatbelts at the time of the wreck and were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail
Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 23rd
Kayla Ramsey, 29 of Ashville – UPOCS (x2), UPODP, and DUI/Any Substance;. Tony Wilson, 51 of Trion – Forgery 3rd Degree/Counterfeiting. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are 109 inmates housed in...
One injured, another killed in Cherokee County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CHEROKEE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff woman on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at approximately 9:19 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair M. Bryant, 22, was fatally injured when the 2008 Jeep Cherokee that she was driving collided head-on with the […]
One Hurt in Three Vehicle Wreck in DeKalb County
One person was hurt in a three vehicle mishap Thursday in DeKalb County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement accident report, that crash took place at 3:38pm on Alabama Highway 75 near County Road 843 – and involved a 2016 Chevy Silverado, a 2011 Honda Accord and a 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies
Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies. A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge in Rome, Georgia Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Rome police are still trying to figure out exactly why...
Cherokee County woman dies in head-on collision
A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, on Alabama 9 near Cherokee County 80, about three miles north of Cedar Bluff. Clair...
East Alabama rollover crash kills woman, 21, and 18-year-old from Georgia
Two people were killed in a Thursday-afternoon crash in east Alabama. Alabama State Troopers identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Brittney D. Hayes of Piedmont. The second fatality victim was 18 years old and from Georgia, but troopers don’t release the names of teens. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
22 Year Old Cedar Bluff Woman Fatally Injured in Wednesday Morning Collision
First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highways 9 and 35 just before 9:30 Wednesday morning, involving a 2008 Jeep and a 2020 Dodge. The wreck was reportedly head-on, leading to one driver being entrapped. Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald tells WEIS Radio News that...
22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck
CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
Polk Jail report – Monday, January 23, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, January 23, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, January 23, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Jacksonville Police Department Seeking Public’s Assistance Locating Bethany Anne Pettus
Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bethany Anne Pettus. Bethany is 24 years old, 5’7” and 275 lbs., blue eyes and auburn hair. Bethany left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not yet returned home. Bethany was last known to be wearing […]
Passing of Sheriff’s Office K-9, “KILO”
Passing of Sheriff’s Office K-9 We are saddened to announce the passing of Sheriff’s Office K9, “Kilo.”. She died under the care of her veterinarian, due to medical issues. Kilo was 10 years old and served Cherokee County with pride. Kilo was a loving and hard working K-9 whose primary mission was detecting illegal drugs, but also loved visiting schools.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
