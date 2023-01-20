South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. Noem says she had no involvement in these calls. “Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences. If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement. I have urged both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family’s personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide.”

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO