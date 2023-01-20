ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, TX

Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!

Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
HOUSTON, TX
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
HOUSTON, TX
Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas

Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Sushi Happy Hour Houston – Cheap sushi deals near you

Sushi lovers in Houston, rejoice! Many Houston Texas sushi restaurants now have Sushi Happy Hour Houston offerings! Now, you can enjoy delicious sushi rolls and other dishes at a discounted price, during specific hours and days. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite after work or a casual date night...
HOUSTON, TX
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: January 23 to 29, 2023

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, January 23 through Sunday, January 29, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Al Staehely, Grace Harrison...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

