Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Small Aircraft Catches Fire after Emergency Landing on Texas HighwaycreteHouston, TX
Texas Hit With Egg Shortage Crisis: Prices Soar As Avian Flu Wipes Out FarmsTy D.Texas State
Ground-breaking 3-D 2-Story Texas Home Is First To Be Printed in the U.S.Herbie J PilatoHouston, TX
Two sea turtles rescued from Texas cold snap released back into wild
Hundreds of turtles were impacted by freezing temperatures in the Lone Star State in December.
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
Killen's Barbecue has a new location now open in Cypress
Cypress is now home to a brand-new Killen's Barbecue location.
How different is Bayou Heights Bier Garten from Heights Bier Garten?
We visited the two sister patio bars in Houston to see how they stack up.
Texas readies emergency resources ahead of winter storm
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a notice Monday prepping the state for severe weather.
Texas winter storm bringing high winds, possible tornadoes to Houston
ERCOT said it's monitoring forecasts ahead of Tuesday's storm.
How to spend the perfect day at Houston's largest urban park
Did you know it's nearly twice the size of New York City's Central Park?
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
A guide to Houston's most vibrant murals and street art
Houston murals are rich with variety, vitality and connection to Bayou City stories.
Own a piece of Houston history with $2.2 million lofts in Brooke Smith
The large brick industrial building is located on the eastern edge of the Heights.
Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas
Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Huge indoor slide park coming to Katy Mills Mall this year
Slick City Action Park will feature a plethora of waterless indoor slides and other attractions.
houstononthecheap.com
Sushi Happy Hour Houston – Cheap sushi deals near you
Sushi lovers in Houston, rejoice! Many Houston Texas sushi restaurants now have Sushi Happy Hour Houston offerings! Now, you can enjoy delicious sushi rolls and other dishes at a discounted price, during specific hours and days. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite after work or a casual date night...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Auto Show 2023 – Tickets, Dates and Hours, Discounts and Coupons, Best Cars, & More!
One of the biggest Houston car show annual events is returning to the NRG Center to celebrate all things automotive — the Houston Auto Show 2023!. Each year, the world’s top automakers, collectors, and modders converge at the Auto Show Houston and fill the 800,000-square-foot venue with the newest and most exciting vehicles on the planet!
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
Click2Houston.com
Bucket list on a budget: These 12 essential Houston experiences are completely FREE
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Gorgeous greenery, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food -- Houston has it all. That said, enjoying everything the city has...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: January 23 to 29, 2023
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, January 23 through Sunday, January 29, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Al Staehely, Grace Harrison...
Texas breweries are banking on the hop water trend outlasting Dry January
The new it-drink for when you're craving a hoppy hit without the alcohol.
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
